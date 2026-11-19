Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Canadian Arrow Mines Limited, has received Early Exploration Permit PR-26-000146 for the Turtle Pond Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, approximately 40 kilometres south of Dryden in Northwestern Ontario. The Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines issued the three-year permit on November 17, 2026.

Turtle Pond is located approximately 70 kilometres east of Tartisan's Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project near Sioux Narrows. The two properties form part of the Company's regional critical minerals portfolio. As exploration advances, Tartisan intends to assess opportunities for future operational synergies between the projects.

Proposed Exploration Program

The proposed program comprises 14 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 2,880 metres in two phases. The first phase consists of six holes totalling approximately 1,060 metres at the Double E, Night Danger and Glatz showings. These holes are designed to twin selected historical holes, evaluate historical results and geological relationships, and provide fresh core for potential metallurgical testing.

The second phase comprises eight holes totalling approximately 1,820 metres to test electromagnetic conductors, magnetic anomalies and interpreted extensions of known mineralization. Targets are informed by ground electromagnetic and airborne geophysical surveys completed in 2024 and 2025.

Supporting work includes geological mapping, surface sampling, Beep Mat surveying and brushing of existing access trails, with surface exploration focused in part on the approximately 1.5-kilometre corridor between North Glatz and Emmons Lake. Final drill locations, sequencing and metres will be refined as field information becomes available. The proposed work remains subject to financing, contractor availability, permit conditions and any additional authorizations required.

"The Turtle Pond permit allows us to advance planning for a program that will revisit the Double E, Night Danger and Glatz showings and test additional geophysical targets," said Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan. "Turtle Pond's proximity to Kenbridge adds to its strategic interest within our Ontario portfolio. Our objective is to build a clearer understanding of its nickel-copper-cobalt potential through systematic exploration."

Historical Drill Highlights

Selected historical intersections demonstrate nickel-copper mineralization, with cobalt and platinum-group metals (PGMs), including platinum and palladium, reported in certain intervals.

Showing and hole Length (m) Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (%) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Double E

EE-09-02 4.2 0.81 0.52 - 0.20 0.16 Including 2.0 1.35 0.81 - 0.36 0.27 Double E

EE-09-02 lower zone 8.2 0.55 0.38 - - - Night Danger

ND-09-1 9.0 0.57 0.45 - - - Night Danger

ND-10-1 0.7 4.53 - - - - Glatz

GZ-09-02 5.9 0.34 0.16 0.02 - -

Notes: Lengths are downhole intervals; true widths are not established in the cited disclosure. The 2.0-metre interval is included within the 4.2-metre intersection. A dash indicates a value not quoted in the cited release, not a zero grade.

Source: Tartisan Nickel Corp. news release dated February 10, 2026, "Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario," referenced under Tartisan's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). That release cites MNDM assessment files and Canadian Arrow Mines Limited's June 1, 2010 news release for the Night Danger results.

Historical results guide exploration and do not establish a current mineral resource or economic viability.

About the Turtle Pond Project

Turtle Pond comprises 165 contiguous claim units covering approximately 3,454 hectares in the Turtlepond Lake and Ukik Lake areas of the Kenora Mining District. The property is held through Canadian Arrow Mines Limited and is accessible from Highway 502 by existing logging roads and trails.

Nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralization, with associated platinum and palladium reported at Double E, occurs in mafic and ultramafic intrusive rocks within the Wabigoon Subprovince of the Archean Superior Province. Further drilling is required to evaluate the extent and continuity of mineralization.

Community Engagement and Environmental Stewardship

Tartisan is committed to ongoing engagement with First Nations and Indigenous communities as exploration planning advances. Work at Turtle Pond will follow the permit's terms, including advance notification and seasonal restrictions, as well as applicable early exploration standards and rehabilitation requirements.

Qualified Person

Dean MacEachern, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company whose assets include the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project near Sioux Narrows in Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver-Lead-Zinc Project near Sault Ste. Marie, and the Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information concerning proposed exploration, drilling, geophysical surveys, metallurgical testing and advancement of the Turtle Pond Project. These statements reflect current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks, including financing, contractor availability, weather, access, additional authorizations, community arrangements and exploration results. Actual outcomes may differ materially. There is no assurance that proposed work will proceed as planned or identify economically significant mineralization. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324834