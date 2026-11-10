Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") proposes an initial 1,200-metre diamond drill program at its Sill Lake Silver Project, approximately 30 kilometres north-northeast of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The proposed program will test the silver-lead-zinc vein system beneath the historic Prace Mine workings and targets along its interpreted two-kilometre southeast structural extension.

Proposed Drill Program

The initial program comprises seven planned holes and a contingency allowance, totalling approximately 1,200 metres from five pads. Target depths range from approximately 60 to 160 metres below surface. One hole is planned to twin a 2008 drill hole to assess historical results.

HQ-size core is proposed for geological evaluation, sampling and potential metallurgical work. Borehole electromagnetic surveys are planned in two deeper holes to guide follow-up targeting. Subject to results, financing and final approvals, steeper holes from the same pads could expand the program to approximately 2,400 metres.

"This program will test beneath the historic Prace Mine workings and along the interpreted southeast extension," said Mark Appleby, President and CEO. "Sill Lake's mining history, geological setting and the current silver price environment support renewed exploration, alongside continued engagement with First Nations."

Field Work and Community Engagement

Management recently visited the property with First Nations representatives to review site conditions and the proposed program. Samples collected during the visit have been submitted for assay; results are pending.

Tartisan has received Early Exploration Permit PR-26-000145 and signed a Test Drilling Agreement and confidentiality agreement with the participating First Nation.

About the Sill Lake Silver Project

Sill Lake is held through Canadian Arrow Mines Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tartisan, and includes the historic Prace Mine. Exploration dates to the 1890s. The Company's 2023 assessment report records smelter testing, ore shipments and underground mining during the 1970s. In 1979, Prace completed approximately 120 metres of underground development, including a decline reaching 30.5 metres, and built a small mill to process stockpiled material. Lead-silver concentrate shipments were reported in 1981. Mining and milling resumed in the mid-1980s under Sill Lake Silver Mines, with development of a second underground level. Historical production does not establish current economic viability.

Silver-lead mineralization occurs in a northwest-trending, steeply dipping vein system associated with faults and contacts between Huronian metasedimentary rocks and mafic intrusions. Silver-bearing galena occurs in quartz-carbonate veins with associated zinc and copper sulphides. Historical workings and drilling guide the proposed targets but do not establish a current mineral resource.

Interpretation of the 2023 airborne magnetic survey identified a potential structural extension approximately two kilometres southeast of the known mineralization. The proposed program will drill-test targets along this extension to evaluate continuity of silver-lead mineralization (Figure 1). Management considers the current silver price environment supportive of renewed exploration; Kitco quoted silver at approximately US$51.82 per troy ounce on November 6, 2026 (www.kitco.com/charts/silver). Mineralized continuity and economic viability remain unconfirmed. Future economics would depend on grade, tonnage, recoveries, costs and sustained metal prices.

Sill Lake Exploration and Drill Plan

Figure 1. Interpreted southeast structural extension and proposed drilling. Panel A shows the approximately two-kilometre extension schematically; its alignment is indicative and does not establish a continuous mineralized vein. Panel B shows five proposed pads and surface projections of seven planned holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/323172_1d80c284742e0882_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company whose assets include the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project near Sioux Narrows in northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, and the Turtle Pond Project, including the Night Danger and Glatz occurrences, near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (8TA).

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information concerning proposed drilling, timing, program expansion, geophysical surveys, metallurgical work and community and contractor arrangements. These statements reflect current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks, including financing, contractor availability, weather, access, permitting, community arrangements and exploration results. Actual outcomes may differ materially. There is no assurance that proposed work will proceed as planned or identify economically significant mineralization. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323172