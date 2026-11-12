Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces a correction to the Company's August 6, 2026 news release entitled "Appia Intersects REE-Bearing Monazite in Three of Six Drill Holes and Completes 2026 Alces Lake Summer Drill Program."

Table 1 of the August 6 release contained incorrect final drill hole depths, and the corrected final drill hole depths are provided in Table 1 below. Based on these corrected depths, the six-hole program total is 1,471.32 metres, replacing the previously reported total of 1,440.87 metres.

The monazite-bearing interval depths reported in the August 6, 2026 release were correct and are not affected by this correction.

Interpreted monazite-bearing intervals and apparent widths include:

Drill hole 26-ALF-001 intersected monazite from approximately 216 to 220 metres.

Drill hole 26-RSC-002 intersected two monazite-bearing intervals from approximately 71 to 78 metres and 84 to 90 metres.

Drill hole 26-RSC-004 intersected monazite from approximately 202 to 214 metres.

Table 1 - Corrected Final 2026 Diamond Drill Hole Summary

Target

Zone UTM DDH Easting Northing Dip Azimuth Depth (m) 1 12N 26-ALF-001 666273 6618090 -45 340 465.00 1 12N 26-ALF-002 666230 6618501 -45 340 291.00 5 12N 26-RSC-001 670618 6612815 -45 90 273.00 5 12N 26-RSC-002 670618 6612815 -45 270 123.00 7 12N 26-RSC-003 670970 6611766 -60 270 84.76 7 12N 26-RSC-004 670970 6611766 -45 90 234.56 Total











1,471.32

About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REE and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements/oxides (CREO) are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets that enable modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. The "magnet alloy" CREO are neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

The Alces Lake project is located in northern Saskatchewan, where the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) is commissioning its Rare Earth Processing Facility. SRC schedules completion of commissioning by December 2026, with operations following ramp-up in 2027. The Alces Lake project area is ~38,522 hectares (~95,191 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Advisor of Appia and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra USA") and Ultra USA indirectly holds a 100% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects, which total 42,932.24 ha. in size and are located within the state of Goiás in Brazil (see June 1, 2026 Press Release here).

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 102,450.74 hectares (253,161.29 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 14,483 hectares (35,788 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 211.3 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

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