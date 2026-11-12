The Best Countryside Walks for Dogs this Autumn Revealed by pampeano

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A crisp countryside ramble followed by a warm pub lunch is a quintessential British autumn ritual. To uncover the finest pairings for canine companions and their owners, luxury leather goods brand pampeano analysed over 100 walking routes across the UK's National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Scored out of 100 on verified dog-friendliness (20%), route feasibility and difficulty (35%), and pub quality (45%), the index focused on walks between 5km and 12km that suit autumn's limited daylight. Taking first place is Hampshire's South Downs route along the Otter Trail and Hawksley Memorial Garden, paired with the riverside Bush Inn at Ovington (score: 92.29).

Top 10 Dog-Friendly Autumn Pub Walks

The Bush Inn, Ovington - Otter Trail & Hawksley Memorial Garden, South Downs (5.8km, Easy | Pub: 4.6) - 92.29 The Porch House - Stow-on-the-Wold to Bourton-on-the-Water, Cotswolds (7.1km, Easy | Pub: 4.5) - 92.22 The Masons Arms, Warkworth - Warkworth Beach & Castle, Northumberland (7.1km, Easy | Pub: 4.5) - 92.22 The Jolly Fisherman, Craster - Dunstanburgh Castle Circular, Northumberland (9.5km, Easy | Pub: 4.5) - 92.15 The Lamb and Flag - Sugar Loaf & Mynydd Llanwenarth, Brecon Beacons (7.1km, Moderate | Pub: 4.8) - 91.98 The Badger Bar, Glen Rothay - Rydal Water & Cave Circular, Lake District (5.1km, Easy | Pub: 4.6) - 91.59 The Square and Compass - Worth Matravers & St Aldhelm's Head, Jurassic Coast (7.6km, Moderate | Pub: 4.7) - 91.58 The Horseshoe Inn, Levisham - Hole of Horcum Short Circular, North York Moors (8.5km, Moderate | Pub: 4.6) - 91.58 The Bankes Arms, Studland - Old Harry Circular, Jurassic Coast (6.3km, Easy | Pub: 4.5) - 91.42 The Sloop Inn, Porthgain - Porthgain to Abereiddi, Pembrokeshire (6.3km, Easy | Pub: 4.5) - 91.42

Highlights and Regional Trends

Geographically, eight separate regions feature in the top ten. Northumberland and Dorset's Jurassic Coast led the pack with two entries each, while Wales secured two spots via the Brecon Beacons and Pembrokeshire. Strenuous mountain climbs fared poorly due to terrain and time constraints, with Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon scoring under 83. The study demonstrates that when autumn daylight is at a premium, a relaxed coastal or riverside loop ending by the fireside beats an ambitious summit every time.

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