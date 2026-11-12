HEARTBOT AI Inc.: HEARTBOT AI Launches AnyInsight Edge, Ending the Trade-Off Between Private AI and Agentic Productivity

HEARTBOT AI Launches AnyInsight Edge, Ending the Trade-Off Between Private AI and Agentic Productivity

Private AI is no longer an island: a single control plane unifies policy across cloud and on-premises, extending a zero-trust generative AI firewall to AI servers

TAIPEI, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HEARTBOT AI today announced AnyInsight Edge, extending its AnyInsight AI security and governance platform to on-premises AI servers.

Enterprises have long had to choose. Private large language models (LLMs) keep data in-house but struggle to deliver the productivity of AI agents and automated workflows. Cloud AI offers the most capable models, but regulated data cannot always be sent to external services, and governance fragments across providers.

AnyInsight Edge removes that trade-off. Through a single control plane, enterprises can build AI agents and automated workflows on private and cloud models, with every AI interaction and agent action inspected, access-controlled and logged.

Many private LLMs remain internal chatbots, cut off from ERP, MES and CRM. Self-built integrations add risk: agents move data as east-west traffic that never passes the network firewall, and agents pointed directly at on-premises models become "shadow agent" invisible to IT.

Delivered as a hardware-agnostic container, Edge acts as the policy enforcement point in on-premises AI traffic. Every AI server running Edge gains an AI gateway and a zero-trust generative AI firewall that inspects every AI action. Local LLMs can gain AI agents, automated workflows, app connectors, and can be centrally controlled through Edge, so unapproved agents cannot call models directly.

AnyInsight governs every agent step at runtime, including the tools agents call and the data they move. Each tool call via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) is checked under least privilege; high-risk actions in agents and automated workflows require human approval. Every event becomes exportable audit evidence.

"Twenty years ago, firewalls, intrusion prevention and VPNs converged into UTM, and that is when enterprise security finally caught up with the internet," said Nathan Yen, CEO of HEARTBOT AI. "AI is at the same turning point. Models will keep changing and agents will keep multiplying, so enterprises need a control point that enforces policy where AI work actually happens. AnyInsight Edge turns every AI server into that control point."

About HEARTBOT AI

HEARTBOT AI's flagship platform, AnyInsight, is a zero-trust AI security and governance platform certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and designed on the principles of the EU AI Act and GDPR.

More information: AnyInsight | HEARTBOT AI

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heartbot-ai-launches-anyinsight-edge-ending-the-trade-off-between-private-ai-and-agentic-productivity-302937849.html