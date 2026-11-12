BioAdaptives, Inc.: UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping Backs Xycota Biosciences' Low-Dose Psilocybin Research on PTSD and Concussion

Former UFC Middleweight Champion to join Xycota Chief Scientific Officer Marvin S. Hausman, M.D., for an upcoming podcast examining repeated head impact, PTSD, and sub-perceptual psilocybin research targeting brain-repair pathways.

Public Science Dialogue: UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and Xycota Co-Founder and CSO Marvin S. Hausman, M.D., plan to record a public podcast on concussion, mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), and mild PTSD.

Sub-Perceptual Psilocybin Thesis: Xycota is investigating whether low-dose psilocybin can engage the brain's BDNF/TrkB neuroplasticity pathway at home without hallucinogenic effects.

Preclinical and Corporate Status: All Xycota candidates remain preclinical and unapproved; BioAdaptives, Inc.'s (OTCID: BDPT) agreement to acquire Xycota remains subject to closing conditions.

LAS VEGAS, NV AND SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / UFC Hall of Famer, former middleweight champion, and broadcaster Michael Bisping is lending his support to spotlight the preclinical psilocybin neuroscience program at Xycota Biosciences, LLC, which BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID:BDPT) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire. Bisping, a paid brand ambassador for BioAdaptives' MyndSystem supplements, plans to join Xycota Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Marvin S. Hausman, M.D., for an unscripted podcast covering repeated head impact in combat sports, PTSD in veterans and first responders, and what published psilocybin research does and does not show. Recording and release details will be announced once finalized.

Xycota's lead candidate, XYCO-02, is an investigational low-dose oral psilocybin capsule designed for potential at-home use at a sub-perceptual dose intended to produce no noticeable psychedelic effects, with the clinical dose still to be determined. Its first planned clinical target is mild PTSD, alongside early-stage preclinical research in mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), including concussion. Safety, efficacy, and suitability for at-home use must be established through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Testing brain repair without the six-hour clinic trip

Supervised psychedelic therapy sessions typically require six to eight hours in a clinic, excluding many working families, caregivers, and active-duty personnel. Xycota is testing whether structural repair signaling through the BDNF/TrkB pathway (which supports synaptic connections between nerve cells and is often reduced in PTSD and TBI) can be engaged without a psychedelic experience.

In a 2026 Neuropsychopharmacology study (Ascone et al.) co-authored by Dr. Hausman, repeated low-dose oral psilocybin rescued object-recognition memory in a Fragile X rat model. That benefit persisted in rats when hallucination-linked serotonin receptors were blocked, and vanished when TrkB was blocked. The study was conducted exclusively in rats, did not evaluate PTSD, concussion, or mTBI, and has not been tested in people. Details on the preclinical data and open clinical questions are available at https://xycota.com/science.

"I spent my career taking hits for a living, and I've watched friends in this sport and guys who served deal with what comes after," said Michael Bisping, UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion. "Nobody is promising miracles here, and I respect that. What caught my attention is that they're asking a real question: can you help the brain repair itself without putting someone through a six-hour trip? I want to sit down with Dr. Hausman and hear it straight."

"Fighters, veterans, and first responders live with the consequences of trauma to the brain, whether it comes from impact or from exposure," said Marvin S. Hausman, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Xycota Biosciences. "Our question is narrow and testable: can a low, sub-perceptual psilocybin dose engage the BDNF/TrkB neuroplastic repair pathway without hallucinogenic effects? Michael asks hard questions, and that is the exact conversation we want to have in public."

About the Companies

Xycota Biosciences, LLC (https://xycota.com), led by Co-Founders Brad Listermann (CEO) and Marvin S. Hausman, M.D. (CSO), is a preclinical neuroscience company developing XYCO-02 for mild PTSD and XYCO-01, an exosome-formulated psilocin candidate for frontotemporal dementia (FDA Orphan Drug Designation request filed, not granted), with early preclinical research in mTBI. BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID: BDPT) markets human and animal dietary supplements and signed a definitive agreement on October 29, 2026 to acquire Xycota. The transaction has not closed and remains subject to closing conditions detailed in the Form 8-K filed November 4, 2026 (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1575142/000164033426001712/bdpt_8k.htm).

Disclosures and Regulatory Information

Michael Bisping is a paid brand ambassador for BioAdaptives' MyndSystem dietary supplements under an agreement announced August 31, 2026. He is not receiving any cash, securities, or additional compensation for this announcement or the planned podcast. MyndSystem supplements are unrelated to Xycota's pharmaceutical programs, have not been evaluated by the FDA, are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and have not been studied for PTSD or concussion. XYCO-01 and XYCO-02 are preclinical, investigational candidates involving Schedule I controlled substances; neither has been tested in a company-sponsored human trial or approved by the FDA, Health Canada, or any regulator, and no safety or efficacy claims are made. No study is recruiting, and nothing herein is medical advice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding a planned podcast, preclinical research, potential clinical trials, and the pending Xycota acquisition. Actual results may differ materially. The podcast may not occur as anticipated; acquisition closing and milestone funding depend on unsatisfied conditions; preferred stock and convertible note conversions will dilute BioAdaptives stockholders; regulatory and ethics approvals may be delayed or denied; and animal findings may not translate to humans, PTSD, or mTBI. Review BioAdaptives' November 4, 2026 Form 8-K and other SEC filings. Statements speak only as of today without update obligation except as required by law. Not an offer to sell or solicitation to buy securities.

Contacts:

BioAdaptives, Inc.: Drew@BioAdaptives.com | (702) 659-8829 | X: @BioAdaptivesInc |

Instagram: bioadaptives, mikebisping

Xycota Biosciences: Brad Listermann | brad@xycota.com

SOURCE: BioAdaptives, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ufc-hall-of-famer-michael-bisping-backs-xycota-biosciences-low-dose-p-1249297