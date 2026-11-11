BioAdaptives, Inc.: BioAdaptives Acquisition Target Xycota Biosciences Launches Free PTSD Tactical & Support Hub for Veterans and First Responders Alongside At-Home Psilocybin Research

Zero-login digital companion offers immediate breathing resets and vetted trauma support today, while Xycota prepares preclinical BDNF/TrkB psilocybin research for practical outpatient care.

Free, Off-Record PTSD Support Available Today: Live at https://xycota.com/ptsd , the free hub requires no account or cloud data storage and offers guided 60-second physiological sigh, box breathing, and 5-4-3-2-1 sensory grounding tools, a private browser-only log, and a confidential support matcher for veterans, first responders, and families.

Sub-Perceptual, At-Home Psilocybin Research (XYCO-02): Alongside free community tools, Xycota is preparing a Canadian clinical trial application with KGK Science to test whether low-dose oral psilocybin can engage the brain's BDNF/TrkB repair pathway at home without a six-to-eight-hour clinic trip.

Two-Company Structure and Shareholder Safeguards: BioAdaptives, Inc.'s (OTCID:BDPT) definitive agreement to acquire Xycota keeps biotech and nutraceutical operations separate, includes conditional funding for a proposed nutraceutical spin-off, and enforces a 12-month founder lock-up and daily note resale limits.

LAS VEGAS, NV AND SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Recognizing Veterans Day week, BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID:BDPT) and its pending acquisition target Xycota Biosciences, LLC today highlighted the public launch of Xycota's free PTSD Community & Resource Hub (https://xycota.com/ptsd), a zero-login digital support and grounding resource built for veterans, active-duty service members, first responders, and caregivers.

Guided by decorated 37-year U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and U.S. Army Reserve combat veteran Lt. Col. Elton Johnson Jr. (Ret.), an incoming Xycota board designee, alongside Xycota Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Marvin S. Hausman, M.D. (a former U.S. Public Health Service Surgeon at the National Institutes of Health), the hub provides practical, zero-cost tools that require no registration and collect no cloud personal health data:

Immediate Nervous-System Grounding Tools: Interactive 60-second physiological sigh pacer, 4-4-4-4 box breathing timer, and 5-4-3-2-1 sensory reset for acute stress spikes.

Interactive 60-second physiological sigh pacer, 4-4-4-4 box breathing timer, and 5-4-3-2-1 sensory reset for acute stress spikes. Confidential Vetted Resource Matcher: Direct connections to established, zero-cost support organizations including VA Vet Centers, The Headstrong Project, Cohen Veterans Network, Warrior Care Network / Home Base, Team Rubicon, and Copline (for law enforcement), plus immediate 988 Veterans Crisis Line access.

Direct connections to established, zero-cost support organizations including VA Vet Centers, The Headstrong Project, Cohen Veterans Network, Warrior Care Network / Home Base, Team Rubicon, and Copline (for law enforcement), plus immediate 988 Veterans Crisis Line access. Private On-Device Log and Family Field Guides: A local browser-only sleep and calm tracker exportable for a personal physician, paired with shareable guides helping spouses and families understand trauma physiology.

The hub is strictly educational and supportive, does not provide medical advice, and is completely separate from clinical-trial recruitment or enrollment.

Why Real-World Access Drives Xycota's Sub-Perceptual Psilocybin Research

The same real-world barrier shapes Xycota's pharmaceutical research: working veterans, first responders, and parents rarely have six to eight hours to spend inside a clinic for a hallucinogenic therapy session. Xycota's lead investigational candidate, XYCO-02, is a low-dose oral psilocybin capsule designed for potential at-home use below the threshold of noticeable psychedelic effects, targeting the BDNF/TrkB synaptic repair pathway.

In a 2026 Neuropsychopharmacology study (Ascone et al.) co-authored by Dr. Hausman, repeated low-dose oral psilocybin restored object-recognition memory in a genetic rat model of Fragile X syndrome; the benefit held when hallucination-linked serotonin receptors were blocked and vanished when TrkB was blocked. That study was conducted strictly in rats, did not evaluate PTSD, and has not been tested in humans. Updated investor and scientific briefings, including Xycota's follow-on exosome-formulated psilocin program for frontotemporal dementia (XYCO-01), are available at https://xycota.com/investors.

"Before our drug candidates ever reach a human trial, we wanted to put free, private, zero-red-tape tools directly into the hands of veterans, first responders, and their families today," said Brad Listermann, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xycota Biosciences. "On the corporate side, we built our agreement with BioAdaptives around the same long-term discipline: milestone-gated R&D tranches, a 12-month founder lock-up, contractual daily selling caps on financing notes, and conditional funding for a proposed nutraceutical spin-off designed so eligible stockholders could ultimately own shares in two separate companies."

"Chronic trauma leaves a measurable physical imprint on synaptic connections, not a character flaw," said Marvin S. Hausman, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Xycota Biosciences. "Pairing immediate, accessible community education with a rigorous clinical test of whether sub-perceptual psilocybin can engage BDNF/TrkB repair signaling without hallucinations reflects who we are as a company."

About BioAdaptives and Xycota Biosciences

BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID:BDPT) markets human and animal dietary supplements and signed a definitive agreement on October 29, 2026 to acquire preclinical CNS biotechnology company Xycota Biosciences, LLC. The transaction has not closed and remains subject to closing conditions detailed in the Form 8-K filed November 4, 2026 (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1575142/000164033426001712/bdpt_8k.htm).

Regulatory and Forward-Looking Disclosures

XYCO-01 and XYCO-02 are preclinical, investigational candidates involving Schedule I controlled substances; neither has been tested in a company-sponsored human study or approved by the FDA, Health Canada, or any regulator, and no safety or efficacy claims are made. No clinical trial is currently recruiting. BioAdaptives' dietary supplements are unrelated to Xycota's pharmaceutical programs and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding pending acquisition closing, milestone financing, a proposed spin-off, potential stockholder distributions, and planned research. Actual results may differ materially. Closing, funding, regulatory clearances, and any spin-off depend on conditions that may not be satisfied. Animal findings may not translate to humans or PTSD. Issuance and conversion of preferred stock and convertible notes under the agreement will dilute existing BioAdaptives stockholders. Review BioAdaptives' November 4, 2026 Form 8-K and other SEC filings. Not an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any security.

Contacts BioAdaptives, Inc.:

Drew@BioAdaptives.com | (702) 659-8829 | X: @BioAdaptivesInc

Xycota Biosciences: Brad Listermann | brad@xycota.com

Brad Listermann - CEO

Xycota Biosciences, LLC

xycota.com



SOURCE: BioAdaptives, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bioadaptives-acquisition-target-xycota-biosciences-launches-free-ptsd-1250176