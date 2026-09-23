BioAdaptives, Inc.: BioAdaptives Highlights Michael Bisping's MyndMed Routine in UFC 331 Pre-Show Instagram Video

UFC Hall of Famer and MyndSystem brand ambassador shares how the daytime formula fits into his preparation for live broadcasts, commentary, and podcasting.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID:BDPT), a developer of science-driven wellness formulations, today highlighted a new Instagram video featuring UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who serves as a paid brand ambassador for the company's Xcellara and MyndSystem platform.

Bisping posted the video on September 19, 2026, shortly before the UFC 331 pre-show. Speaking from the venue, he described MyndMed as part of his routine before live broadcasts, UFC commentary, and podcasting, situations where sustained attention and mental readiness are important to him.

"Before I do these shows, commentate, podcast, anything where I need to think clearly, I take MyndMed," Bisping said in the video.

Watch Michael Bisping's Instagram video: https://www.instagram.com/reels/Dde3Iq3q_yq/

The video was posted ahead of Crypto.com UFC 331, held September 19 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It provides an example of the real-world content contemplated when BioAdaptives announced Bisping as a paid brand ambassador on August 31, 2026.

"Michael's video is important because it places MyndMed in the environment for which it was developed: long hours, intense concentration, and the need to remain mentally present while performing under pressure," said James E. Keener, Chief Executive Officer of BioAdaptives. "This is not simply a product displayed in a studio. Michael is showing MyndMed as part of his actual preparation for a live UFC broadcast in Los Angeles."

"Michael did not wait for a studio; he posted from the job he actually does," said James E. Keener, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioAdaptives. "Fight week is exactly the environment MyndMed was built for: long days, fast talk, and no room for a stimulant crash. It was the kind of unscripted signal you cannot buy."

MyndSystem is BioAdaptives' 24-hour cognitive platform. Perform, Repair, Repeat!

MyndMed - stimulant-free daytime formula for focus, mental stamina, and clarity.

- stimulant-free daytime formula for focus, mental stamina, and clarity. MyndRenew - nighttime formula for sleep quality and overnight recovery support.

Product information

MyndSystem brings together two complementary products. MyndMed is the stimulant-free daytime formula in the system, designed to support focus, attention, memory, stress response, antioxidant defenses, neurotransmitter balance, and cellular energy. MyndRenew is the nighttime component, designed to support relaxation, overnight restoration, and next-day readiness.

Learn more about MyndMed and Michael Bisping's routine: https://boost.myndsystem.com/bisping

About Michael Bisping

Michael "The Count" Bisping is a retired mixed martial artist, UFC Hall of Famer, and former UFC middleweight champion. He is now a color commentator, analyst, actor, author, and host of the Believe You Me podcast.

https://www.instagram.com/mikebisping/reels/

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops science-driven wellness platforms within its Human Renewal framework. The company's current portfolio includes MyndSystem, a day-and-night cognitive wellness platform, and Xcellara, a cellular wellness platform. BioAdaptives is publicly quoted under OTCID:BDPT. Additional information is available at https://bioadaptives.com.

Regulatory Disclaimer

The statements regarding BioAdaptives products have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. MyndSystem, MyndMed, and MyndRenew are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Statements by individual users or endorsers describe personal experiences and do not guarantee that other users will obtain the same results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, marketing activities, market opportunity, and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

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BioAdaptives, Inc.

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2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 102

Las Vegas, Nevada 89128

https://bioadaptives.com

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SOURCE: BioAdaptives, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bioadaptives-highlights-michael-bispings-myndmedtm-routine-in-ufc-331-1225884