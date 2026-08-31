BioAdaptives, Inc.: UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping Joins BioAdaptives to Champion MyndSystem

Former UFC middleweight champion and current broadcaster will help promote MyndSystem as part of a disciplined day-and-night performance routine

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID:BDPT) announced today that UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has joined MyndSystem as a paid brand ambassador. The partnership will focus on promoting MyndMed and MyndRenew, the products at the core of the MyndSystem platform.

The campaign will focus on education, real-world routines, and demonstrating how MyndSystem fits into Bisping's hectic schedule. Approved content for BioAdaptives and Bisping's channels will highlight his preparations for live performances, travel, podcast recordings, and acting roles. References to the product will be confined to Bisping's personal experience, presenting MyndSystem as part of a larger program that includes sleep, nutrition, training, and overall preparation.

Michael Bisping expressed his views on the collaboration: "In sports and my current roles in broadcasting and acting, mental readiness is vital," Bisping stated. "Today, my responsibilities extend beyond the cage to include travel, live television, and memorizing scripts, all equally challenging. Using the MyndSystem daily helps me stay focused, alert, and fully present during performances. I partnered with BioAdaptives because MyndSystem truly supports my routine, and I'm excited to demonstrate how it enables me to perform at my peak.

"Michael's story didn't conclude when he exited the Octagon. He just transitioned to a different stage," stated James E. Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives. "Now, he continues to perform under pressure weekly-whether he's behind a microphone, in front of a camera, or gearing up for future challenges. That's the essence of MyndSystem: supporting individuals to stay engaged, ready, and performing through life's changes. Michael isn't just discussing the journey from the sidelines; he's actively living it."

MyndSystem comprises two products: MyndMed and MyndRenew. MyndMed is a stimulant-free formula for daytime use, supporting focus, attention, memory, stress response, antioxidant defenses, neurotransmitter balance, and cellular energy. MyndRenew is a nighttime powder that promotes relaxation, improves sleep quality, and supports recovery-related nutritional pathways.

"High performance isn't achieved with just one switch," Keener explained. "Daytime clarity and nighttime recovery serve different purposes, which is why MyndMed and MyndRenew were developed accordingly. They reflect the larger concept of Human Renewal: reaching peak performance isn't about a single moment, but about maintaining routines that enable you to show up consistently, day after day."

About Michael Bisping

Michael "The Count" Bisping is a retired mixed martial artist, UFC Hall of Famer, and former UFC middleweight champion. With a 31-9 record and a 2016 title win, he became one of Britain's most successful MMA fighters. Currently, he works as a color commentator, analyst, and host of Believe You Me with Michael Bisping. His film credits include Den of Thieves: Pantera and xXx: Return of Xander Cage. He is also the author of Quitters Never Win: My Life in UFC.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives Inc. develops the Xcellara line of supplements aimed at boosting stem cell mobilization and tissue targeting. Its flagship product, the Xcellara base formula, is backed by a human randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial demonstrating a 268.8% increase in circulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells after four weeks, without negative effects on over twenty blood parameters. The product line features seven specialized formulas that combine this effective mobilization base with tissue-specific signaling components, focusing on areas such as heart, joints, nerves, skin, longevity, and stress resilience. Additional details are available at www.xcellara.com.

Regulatory Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Xcellara XcellaraHeart, MyndSystem, MyndMed, and MyndRenew are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Xcellara is a trademark of BioAdaptives Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Drew@BioAdaptives.com

BioAdaptives, Inc.

702-659-8829

X - @BioAdaptivesInc

BioAdaptives Inc.

2620 Regatta Dr

Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89128

www.bioadaptives.com

www.xcellara.com

SOURCE: BioAdaptives, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ufc-hall-of-famer-michael-bisping-joins-bioadaptives-to-champion-mynd-1214584