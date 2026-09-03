BioAdaptives, Inc.: BioAdaptives Confirms First Commercial Orders of XcellaraHeart and Outlines Capital Restructuring Progress

Initial XcellaraHeart orders ship next week, marking the commercial launch of the Xcellara cellular wellness platform; Company prepares XcellaraResilience for October launch and highlights the retirement of major convertible debt and 43.25M insider shares.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID:BDPT), a developer of science-driven human renewal formulations, today announced that the first commercial orders for XcellaraHeart will ship next week. The milestone marks the formal transition of the Company's flagship Xcellara cellular wellness platform from research and development to commercial execution.

In addition to initial product shipments, BioAdaptives outlined key operational, commercial, and balance sheet milestones achieved as part of its broader "Human Renewal" growth strategy.

Key Operational & Capital Restructuring Highlights:

Commercialization of Xcellara Platform: Initial customer orders for XcellaraHeart.

Pipeline Expansion: XcellaraResilience, the second product in the six-formulation Xcellara platform, is scheduled for commercial introduction in October 2026, with four additional targeted formulations in active development.

Debt Elimination: Fully retired all debt held by the Company's largest convertible commercial investor, eliminating a significant source of potential equity dilution.

Significant Share Reduction: Chief Executive Officer James E. Keener voluntarily canceled and retired 43,250,000 common shares of BioAdaptives without compensation, reducing the total outstanding common share count.

Shareholder Protection Agreements: Executed lock-up and leak-out agreements with major lenders to govern orderly market sales.

Ambassador Expansion: Appointed UFC Hall of Famer, podcaster, and entrepreneur Michael Bisping as paid brand ambassador for the MyndSystem cognitive performance and recovery platform.

"Over the past two years, our primary objective has been building a disciplined foundation capable of turning scientific innovation into reliable, repeatable commercial execution," said James E. Keener, Chief Executive Officer of BioAdaptives. "Shipping our first commercial orders of XcellaraHeart is a decisive step forward. We are pairing this commercial momentum with aggressive balance sheet restructuring, eliminating major debt overhangs and retiring tens of millions of shares, to ensure we build sustainable value for our shareholders."

Product Platform Overview: The Human Renewal Framework

BioAdaptives organizes its product pipeline around two core commercial platforms designed to support longevity, resilience, and performance:

1. Xcellara Platform (Cellular Wellness & Healthy Aging)

Designed to target specific organ systems and cellular health pathways:

XcellaraHeart: Formulated for cardiovascular and cellular energy support (Commercial / Shipping).

XcellaraResilience: Formulated for systemic stress response and biological resilience (Targeted Launch: October 2026).

Pipeline Formulations: Four additional specialized formulations currently in active R&D to complete a planned six-product suite.

2. MyndSystem Platform (Cognitive Performance & Recovery)

Formulated to support the daily cycle of mental stamina, focus, and restorative recovery:

MyndMed: Advanced daytime cognitive-performance formulation.

MyndRenew: Nighttime physiological and cognitive recovery formulation.

Brand Partnership: Supported by brand ambassador Michael Bisping to communicate the performance-and-recovery philosophy to high-demand consumers.

"Moving products out of the laboratory and into the hands of customers is where execution begins," added Keener. "Our immediate priorities are driving reliable fulfillment, expanding distributor networks, executing our MyndSystem marketing campaign, and maintaining financial discipline."

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives Inc. develops the Xcellara line of supplements aimed at boosting stem cell mobilization and tissue targeting. Its flagship product, the Xcellara base formula, is backed by a human randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial demonstrating a 268.8% increase in circulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells after four weeks, without negative effects on over twenty blood parameters. The product line features seven specialized formulas that combine this effective mobilization base with tissue-specific signaling components, focusing on areas such as heart, joints, nerves, skin, longevity, and stress resilience. Additional details are available at www.xcellara.com.

Regulatory Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Xcellara XcellaraHeart, MyndSystem, MyndMed, and MyndRenew are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Xcellara is a trademark of BioAdaptives Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Drew@BioAdaptives.com

BioAdaptives, Inc.

702-659-8829

X - @BioAdaptivesInc

BioAdaptives Inc.

2620 Regatta Dr

Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89128

www.bioadaptives.com

www.xcellara.com

SOURCE: BioAdaptives, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bioadaptives-confirms-first-commercial-orders-of-xcellarahearttm-and-1216389