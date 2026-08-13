BioAdaptives, Inc. Announces CEO's Share Cancellation and Provides Capital Restructure Update

Company outlines adjustments to public float, lender lock-up and leak-out agreements, and growth-funding structure.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID:BDPT) announced a shareholder update on its current capital restructuring, adjustments in executive equity, and long-term operational strategies.

As the company begins a crucial operational phase with the commercial launch of the XcellaraHeart wellness formulation, the Board of Directors and executive leadership have taken several steps to stabilize the equity structure, enhance liquidity, and safeguard the interests of current shareholders.

1. Public Float Adjustments and Share Cancellation

Before the restructuring, BioAdaptives had around 12 million common shares available to the public. This limited trading volume caused low market liquidity, prompting financial experts to recommend increasing the total issued and outstanding shares.

In response to this advice, CEO James Keener converted his personal preferred stock into common stock, increasing the float by 43,250,000 shares to foster an active, liquid trading market. Once liquidity goals were achieved, Mr. Keener voluntarily canceled and retired those shares, without compensation, removing them from the issued and outstanding shares. This action helps prevent a long-term overhang of these shares.

James Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives, explained that he converted preferred stock into common shares to address a major issue: with only 12 million shares available in public float, market liquidity was almost nonexistent, deterring potential investors. Once this liquidity threshold was reached, maintaining over 43 million shares as a long-term overhang was no longer strategic. Retiring these shares helps lessen dilution effects.

2. Lender Lock-Up and Leak-Out Agreements

BioAdaptives has signed lock-up and leak-out agreements with its major lenders to control share transaction flow and maintain market stability. These agreements limit the amount of shares lenders can sell gradually, avoiding market disruption and showing institutional support for the company's strategic growth.

3. Executive Compensation and Long-Term Value Creation

BioAdaptives maintains a structure where management incentives are directly tied to shareholder interests. The executive team has invested personal assets and sweat equity in the company's long-term growth. At present, all management personnel are paid exclusively in stock, with no cash salaries from operations.

Regarding the company's operational growth, Mr. Keener stated, "Real growth is rarely linear, and a company's share price doesn't move in a smooth, steady fashion. Market fluctuations are normal. Our main focus remains on the operational fundamentals that shape our long-term path: enhancing research and development, launching products like XcellaraHeart, and applying marketing strategies to turn scientific validation into consistent revenue."

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives Inc. creates the Xcellara range of supplements designed to enhance stem cell mobilization and tissue targeting. Its main product, the Xcellara base formula, is uniquely supported by a human randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showing a 268.8% increase in circulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells after four weeks, with no adverse effects on more than twenty blood parameters. The product lineup includes seven specialized formulas that combine this proven mobilization foundation with tissue-specific signaling ingredients, targeting areas such as cardiac, joint, neural, dermal, longevity, and stress resilience. More information can be found at www.xcellara.com.

Regulatory Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Xcellara XcellaraHeart, MyndSystem, MyndMed, and MyndRenew are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Xcellara is a trademark of BioAdaptives Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Drew@BioAdaptives.com

BioAdaptives, Inc.

702-659-8829

X - @BioAdaptivesInc

BioAdaptives Inc.

2620 Regatta Dr

Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89128

www.bioadaptives.com

www.xcellara.com

SOURCE: BioAdaptives, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bioadaptives-inc.-announces-ceos-share-cancellation-and-provides-capi-1206923