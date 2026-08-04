BioAdaptiveas, Inc.: BioAdaptives Explains the Scientific Basis of the Dual-Action Xcellara "Supply and Direction" Platform

The Platform integrates clinically researched stem and progenitor cell mobilization with ingredients that have been studied for their roles in tissue signaling pathways.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / A developer of natural, science-backed wellness solutions today explained the scientific basis for its Xcellara "Supply and Direction" product development platform.

Traditional stem cell support products mainly aim to boost circulating stem cell levels in the blood. While this offers certain health benefits, it does not guide the mobilized cells to specific target areas. On the other hand, typical tissue support ingredients like joint collagen or heart supplements often lack enough active stem cells for effective structural repair. BioAdaptives' Xcellara platform addresses this issue by merging two biological phases into a single, unified formulation.

For years, the cellular wellness industry faced a **'So What?'** problem: although increasing circulating stem cells was achievable, there was no guarantee they would reach the target areas, explained James Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives. "Our Xcellara platform is designed to integrate a clinically proven mobilization base with ingredients selected based on published research on tissue-related signaling pathways. XcellaraHeart is the first commercial product resulting from this development approach."

Phase 1: Supply - Stem/Progenitor Cell Mobilization

All Xcellara platform products are based on a proprietary core formulation that was tested in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial. In this study, the formulation showed an average increase of 268.8% in circulating primitive stem/progenitor-type cells after four weeks. Additionally, the trial observed no adverse effects across more than 20 measured blood parameters.

BioAdaptives considers these findings a solid scientific basis for the "Supply" component of the platform, which focuses on increasing the measurable presence of circulating stem and progenitor cells that support the body's natural maintenance functions.

Phase 2: Direction - Tissue-Associated Signaling Support

The "Direction" component combines the clinically studied Xcellara base with natural compounds known to influence signaling pathways in specific tissues and for wellness goals. One such pathway is the SDF-1a/CXCR4 chemokine axis, which plays a role in cellular migration and trafficking.

XcellaraHeart is the first targeted formula developed on the platform, featuring Tanshinone IIA, a natural compound derived from Danshen. Preclinical studies have examined Tanshinone IIA's role in SDF-1a/CXCR4 signaling and cardiovascular repair. This research supports its inclusion in XcellaraHeart.

Keener explains that the model is called 'Supply and Direction' because it makes the science understandable. 'Supply' refers to human clinical evidence showing increased circulating stem and progenitor cells. 'Direction' uses published pathway research to select additional ingredients for targeted wellness goals. Together, these elements form a structured, repeatable process for expanding the Xcellara product line.

BioAdaptives views the dual-component platform as the foundation for a series of targeted cellular-wellness products. In addition to XcellaraHeart, the Company is developing new Xcellara products for joint and cartilage support, neurological wellness, skin health, and other targeted wellness applications. Each prospective formula will combine the clinically studied Xcellara base with ingredients selected based on published research relevant to the intended wellness category.

The Company's scientific dossier, including information on the human clinical trial, principal ingredients, and relevant signaling-pathway research, is available at https://practitioners.xcellara.com.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives Inc. develops the Xcellara line of supplements that promote stem cell mobilization and tissue targeting. Its flagship product, the Xcellara base formula, is the only dietary supplement backed by a human randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial showing a 268.8% rise in circulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells after four weeks, with no negative effects on over twenty blood parameters. The product line features seven specialized formulas that combine this clinically validated mobilization base with tissue-specific signaling ingredients for cardiac, joint, neural, dermal, longevity, and stress resilience uses. More details are available at products.xcellara.com.

Regulatory Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. XcellaraHeart, MyndSystem, MyndMed, and MyndRenew are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Xcellara is a trademark of BioAdaptives Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Harrison

EHarrison@BioAdaptives.com

BioAdaptives, Inc.

702-659-8829

X - @BioAdaptivesInc

BioAdaptives Inc.

2620 Regatta Dr

Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89128

www.bioadaptives.com

products.xcellara.com

https://practitioners.xcellara.com

SOURCE: BioAdaptiveas, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bioadaptives-explains-the-scientific-basis-of-the-dual-action-xcellar-1201119