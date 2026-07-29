BioAdaptives, Inc.: BioAdaptives Inc. Reports Scaling of E-Commerce Footprint and Consumer Reach for MyndSystem Nootropic Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID:BDPT), a developer of natural, science-backed wellness solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its digital storefront operations and direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing footprint for its flagship cognitive performance line, MyndSystem.

The MyndSystem is a WADA-compliant, stimulant-free cognitive enhancement suite designed to support 24-hour brain performance. Following recent digital infrastructure updates at MyndSystem.com, the company has integrated a streamlined subscription model and optimized checkout flows, resulting in a marked increase in online visitor conversion rates and repeat customer acquisition.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking evidence-based, stimulant-free solutions to maintain mental acuity and focus." said James Keener, Chief Executive Officer of BioAdaptives. "By streamlining our e-commerce operations, we are making it easier for high-performing professionals, athletes, and active seniors to access MyndSystem as a daily wellness ritual, thereby establishing a stable foundation of recurring DTC revenue."

The MyndSystem comprises two complementary, research-backed formulations designed to target distinct phases of the circadian rhythm:

MyndMed (Daytime Support): Formulated to support mental clarity, executive focus, and processing speed during active hours, with cholinergic and dopaminergic signaling support.

MyndRenew (Bedtime Support): Formulated to support the brain's overnight restoration processes, including glymphatic clearance, neuroplasticity, and restorative sleep patterns.

The MyndSystem (MyndMed and MyndRenew) is available at www.MyndSystem.com.

In addition to scaling MyndSystem, BioAdaptives remains on track with its commercial preparations for the upcoming launch of its Xcellara cellular wellness platform, scheduled for early August. The company expects these concurrent platforms to drive substantial brand awareness and revenue diversification through the remainder of 2026.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives Inc. is the developer of the Xcellara line of stem cell mobilization and tissue-homing supplements. The Company's flagship Xcellara base formula is the only dietary supplement with a human randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial demonstrating a 268.8% increase in circulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells at four weeks with zero adverse effects on more than twenty blood parameters. The Xcellara product line includes seven targeted formulas combining the clinically proven mobilization base with tissue-specific signaling ingredients for cardiac, joint, neural, dermal, longevity, and stress-resilience applications. For more information, visit products.xcellara.com.

The complete scientific evidence dossier for the XcellaraHeart formulation will be available at products.xcellara.com/science. The dossier separates what has been demonstrated in BioAdaptives' human clinical research on the Xcellara base from published research on Tanshinone IIA and from the Company's product-development rationale for combining the two.

Regulatory Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. XcellaraHeart is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Xcellara is a trademark of BioAdaptives Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Harrison

EHarrison@BioAdaptives.com

BioAdaptives, Inc.

702-659-8829

X - @BioAdaptivesInc

BioAdaptives Inc.

2620 Regatta Dr.

Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89128

www.bioadaptives.com

products.xcellara.com

SOURCE: BioAdaptives, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bioadaptives-inc.-reports-scaling-of-e-commerce-footprint-and-consume-1198095