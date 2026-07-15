BioAdaptives Inc.: BioAdaptives Inc. Announces XcellaraHeart, a Cardiovascular Wellness Formula Built on Xcellara's Human-Clinical Data Demonstrating a 268.8% Increase in Circulating Stem/Progenitor-Type Cells

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BioAdaptives® Inc. (OTC: BDPT), developer of the Xcellara line of stem cell mobilization supplements, today announced the upcoming commercial availability of XcellaraHeart, a premium cardiovascular wellness formula that integrates two complementary areas of cellular health science: stem/progenitor cell mobilization and cardiovascular repair signaling support.

XcellaraHeart is built on the Company's Xcellara base, which is supported by a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial documenting an average 268.8% increase in circulating primitive stem/progenitor-type cells after four weeks. The Company believes this clinical result provides a strong foundation for XcellaraHeart's supply-side strategy: maintaining a healthy circulating pool of stem/progenitor-type cells.

The second component of the formula is Tanshinone IIA, a natural bioactive compound derived from Danshen root (Salvia miltiorrhiza). Tanshinone IIA has been studied in peer-reviewed cardiovascular research for its effects on the SDF-1a/CXCR4 chemokine axis, a signaling pathway linked to cellular trafficking, cardiovascular repair biology, and tissue-specific signaling.

XcellaraHeart was developed around a two-part cardiovascular-wellness strategy:

Supply: The Xcellara base is supported by a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial showing an average 268.8% increase in circulating primitive stem/progenitor-type cells after four weeks. Signaling: Tanshinone IIA has been studied for its effects on the SDF-1a/CXCR4 signaling pathway, which is associated with cellular trafficking and cardiovascular repair-response biology.

"Traditional cardiovascular supplements often focus on circulation, antioxidant status, or vascular elasticity," said James Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives® Inc. "XcellaraHeart was developed to take a broader approach, combining the Xcellara stem/progenitor-cell mobilization base with Tanshinone IIA, a Danshen-derived compound studied for its role in the SDF-1a/CXCR4 signaling pathways linked to cellular trafficking and cardiovascular wellness."

BioAdaptives® developed XcellaraHeart based on the hypothesis that increasing circulating stem/progenitor-type cells may be more meaningful when paired with nutrients that support tissue-specific signaling pathways. The Company believes Tanshinone IIA is a particularly compelling candidate for cardiovascular wellness because of its long research history and published evidence on cardiovascular signaling pathways.

The complete scientific evidence dossier for the formulation is available at products.xcellara.com/science. The dossier will separate findings from BioAdaptives' human clinical research on the Xcellara base, published research on Tanshinone IIA, and the Company's product-development rationale for combining the two.

XcellaraHeart will be available for order at products.xcellara.com/xcellaraheart, starting Aug. 1, 2026, with first deliveries expected in early August. General information on new products awaiting rollout is available at products.xcellara.com.

About BioAdaptives® Inc.

BioAdaptives® Inc. is the developer of the Xcellara line of stem cell mobilization and tissue-homing supplements. The Company's flagship Xcellara base formula is the only dietary supplement with a human randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial demonstrating a 268.8% increase in circulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells at four weeks with zero adverse effects on more than twenty blood parameters. The Xcellara product line includes seven targeted formulas combining the clinically proven mobilization base with tissue-specific signaling ingredients for cardiac, joint, neural, dermal, longevity, and stress-resilience applications. For more information, visit products.xcellara.com.

The complete scientific evidence dossier for the XcellaraHeart formulation will be available at products.xcellara.com/science. The dossier separates what has been demonstrated in BioAdaptives' human clinical research on the Xcellara base from published research on Tanshinone IIA and from the Company's product-development rationale for combining the two.

Availability

XcellaraHeart will be available for order at products.xcellara.com/xcellaraheart starting August 1, 2026, with first deliveries expected soon after. General information on new products awaiting rollout is available at products.xcellara.com.

Regulatory Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. XcellaraHeart is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Xcellara is a trademark of BioAdaptives Inc.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and markets science-based health and wellness products for humans and animals. Its formulations are grounded in published research on nutrition, adaptogens, and cellular health, with a focus on supporting normal physiological function.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Harrison

Investor Relations, BioAdaptives, Inc.

702-703-1233 | info@bioadaptives.com | www.bioadaptives.com

X - @BioAdaptivesInc

James Keener, CEO

BioAdaptives Inc.

Las Vegas, NV

702-334-4424

Ewells@bioadaptives.com

products.xcellara.com