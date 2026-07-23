BioAdaptives Inc. Announces Operational Readiness and Completion of the Commercial Supply Chain for Upcoming Product Launches

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a developer of science-driven wellness products, today announces the successful completion of its commercial manufacturing and logistics supply chain readiness. This milestone positions the company to roll out its next-generation wellness platforms beginning next month.

Over the past quarter, BioAdaptives has focused on securing high-quality, standardized raw materials and establishing partnerships with GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities. These steps ensure the company can meet anticipated market demand for its MyndSystem cognitive performance platform and its upcoming Xcellara cellular wellness products.

"Ultimately, our mission is driven by a deeper human truth: while the world focuses on living longer, our clients also want to live better," said James Keener, Chief Executive Officer of BioAdaptives- . "Meaningful longevity means maintaining sharp cognitive function, physical vitality, and quality of life. That is what we are building toward with every formula we introduce."

The company's dual-platform strategy addresses two rapidly growing global markets:

The MyndSystem Platform: A 24-hour, stimulant-free, and WADA-compliant cognitive support system that helps maintain focus and memory during the day (MyndMed) and promotes glymphatic clearance and neurological recovery overnight (MyndRenew).

A 24-hour, stimulant-free, and WADA-compliant cognitive support system that helps maintain focus and memory during the day (MyndMed) and promotes glymphatic clearance and neurological recovery overnight (MyndRenew). The Xcellara Platform: A cellular wellness system that supports natural stem cell mobilization. The formulation is backed by human, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical data showing a significant increase in circulating stem and progenitor cells, paired with targeted organic compounds.





BioAdaptives plans to release detailed product specifications, launch timelines, and scientific dossiers in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit MyndSystem.com and products.xcellara.com.

About BioAdaptives Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) is a wellness and biotechnology company that develops and markets scientifically formulated, natural products that promote human and animal wellness. The company's formulations are grounded in published and clinical research involving nutrition, stem cell biology, adaptogens, cellular transport mechanisms, and cellular health, with a focus on developing high-bioavailability health solutions that support normal physiological function.

Regulatory Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Xcellara is a trademark of BioAdaptives Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Harrison

Investor Relations, BioAdaptives, Inc.

702-703-1233 | info@bioadaptives.com | www.bioadaptives.com

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