BioAdaptives Inc.: BioAdaptives Outlines Xcellara Platform Strategy: Integrating Stem Cell Supply and Direction for Targeted Wellness

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BioAdaptives® Inc. (OTC: BDPT) today outlined the scientific strategy behind its Xcellara cellular wellness platform ahead of the August 1, 2026, commercial launch of XcellaraHeart. The platform addresses a fundamental biological challenge: while increasing circulating stem cells yields substantial health benefits, maximizing their impact requires directing those cells to specific locations in the body.

To address this, the Xcellara platform combines two complementary pillars: Supply and Direction. The supply pillar is anchored in the Xcellara base, validated by a human randomized controlled trial that documented an average 268.8% increase in circulating stem/progenitor-type cells. The direction pillar is achieved by pairing this base with tissue-specific ingredients that support the body's natural signaling pathways (such as the SDF-1a/CXCR4 chemokine axis), guiding the mobilized cells to specific target areas.

XcellaraHeart is the first commercial application of this platform strategy. The formula combines the Xcellara mobilization base with Tanshinone IIA, a Danshen-derived compound studied in cardiovascular research for its effects on the SDF-1a/CXCR4 signaling pathways involved in cellular trafficking and cardiovascular repair-response biology. SDF-1a is a chemokine - a chemical signal - that circulating stem and progenitor cells respond to via their CXCR4 receptors, directing them toward tissues that are signaling for support. Published research has examined Tanshinone IIA's role in upregulating this pathway in cardiac tissue.

"XcellaraHeart is not a one-product idea. It is the first example of a development model we intend to apply consistently," said James Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives® Inc. "The Xcellara base is supported by human clinical data showing a substantial increase in circulating primitive stem/progenitor-type cells. Our strategy is to apply that foundation carefully and repeatedly - pairing it with ingredients studied for their roles in signaling pathways linked to specific wellness targets. We believe this approach supports a meaningful product pipeline while keeping our science and claims disciplined."

BioAdaptives is developing a series of targeted Xcellara derivative formulas across multiple wellness categories, including mobility and joint support, skin and collagen matrix support, nerve comfort and cognitive wellness, metabolic resilience, and other areas where cellular supply and tissue-signaling support may provide a rational framework for product development. The Company intends to introduce new formulas on a regular cadence, with each product targeting a distinct wellness area and featuring an ingredient rationale built on the same mobilization base.

About BioAdaptives® Inc.

BioAdaptives® Inc. develops the Xcellara line of stem cell mobilization and tissue-homing supplements. The Company's flagship Xcellara base formula is the only dietary supplement with a human randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial demonstrating a 268.8% increase in circulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells at four weeks, with zero adverse effects on more than twenty blood parameters. The Xcellara product line includes seven targeted formulas that combine the clinically proven mobilization base with tissue-specific signaling ingredients for cardiac, joint, neural, dermal, longevity, and stress-resilience applications. For more information, visit products.xcellara.com.

The complete scientific evidence dossier for the XcellaraHeart formulation will be available at products.xcellara.com/science. The dossier separates findings from BioAdaptives' human clinical research on the Xcellara base, published research on Tanshinone IIA, and the Company's product-development rationale for combining the two.

Availability

XcellaraHeart will be available for order at products.xcellara.com/xcellaraheart starting August 1, 2026, with first deliveries expected shortly thereafter. General information on new products awaiting rollout is available at products.xcellara.com.

Regulatory Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. XcellaraHeart is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Xcellara is a trademark of BioAdaptives Inc.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and markets science-based health and wellness products for humans and animals. Its formulations are grounded in published research on nutrition, adaptogens, and cellular health, with a focus on supporting normal physiological function.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Harrison

Investor Relations, BioAdaptives, Inc.

702-703-1233 | info@bioadaptives.com | www.bioadaptives.com

X - @BioAdaptivesInc