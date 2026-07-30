BioAdaptives, Inc.: BioAdaptives Inc. Eliminates Major Market Overhang by Retiring the Debt of the Largest Convertible Commercial Investor

Strategic transaction alleviates dilutive pressure, showcasing financial strength and aligning shareholder value prior to product launches.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID:BDPT), a developer of natural, science-backed wellness solutions, announced it has successfully retired its largest convertible commercial investor. This strategic move clears the outstanding convertible debt and related equity overhang, which had previously created downward selling pressure in the market.

By retiring this convertible instrument, BioAdaptives has effectively safeguarded its capital structure from imminent future dilution through conversions. This step signifies the company's shift to non-dilutive funding for operations and highlights its strengthening balance sheet. The transaction paves the way for the company's equity value to be influenced more by market demand and operational success rather than by an artificial market overhang.

"This marks a key milestone for BioAdaptives and our shareholders," said James Keener, CEO. "Paying off our biggest convertible debt potentially reduces dilution and market risks. This move shows our improving financial health and dedication to enhancing the company's capital structure to benefit long-term shareholders. With XcellaraHeart launching in August, we can now concentrate our efforts on execution, increasing revenue, and further developing the Xcellara platform."

The buyout timing is carefully synchronized with the company's upcoming commercial launch. Eliminating the convertible overhang fosters a stable environment, encouraging both retail and institutional investors to engage as the company introduces its highly anticipated Xcellara cellular wellness platform.

BioAdaptives' commercial portfolio features MyndSystem (MyndMed and MyndRenew), a 24-hour stimulant-free cognitive enhancement suite, and the Xcellara platform. Xcellara's first targeted formulation, XcellaraHeart, utilizes a clinically validated stem cell mobilization base coupled with tissue-targeted signaling compounds to support active longevity.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives Inc. develops the Xcellara line of supplements that promote stem cell mobilization and tissue targeting. Its flagship product, the Xcellara base formula, is the only dietary supplement backed by a human randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial showing a 268.8% rise in circulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells after four weeks, with no negative effects on over twenty blood parameters. The product line features seven specialized formulas that combine this clinically validated mobilization base with tissue-specific signaling ingredients for cardiac, joint, neural, dermal, longevity, and stress resilience uses. More details are available at products.xcellara.com.

The full scientific evidence dossier for the XcellaraHeart formulation is accessible at products.xcellara.com/science. It distinguishes between findings from BioAdaptives' human clinical studies on the Xcellara base, published research on Tanshinone IIA, and the company's rationale for combining the two.

MyndSystem, MyndMed, and MyndRenew are available for purchase at www.MyndSystem.com.

Regulatory Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. XcellaraHeart, MyndSystem, MyndMed, and MyndRenew are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Xcellara is a trademark of BioAdaptives Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Harrison

EHarrison@BioAdaptives.com

BioAdaptives, Inc.

702-659-8829

X - @BioAdaptivesInc

BioAdaptives Inc.

2620 Regatta Dr

Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89128

www.bioadaptives.com

products.xcellara.com

SOURCE: BioAdaptives, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bioadaptives-inc.-eliminates-major-market-overhang-by-retiring-the-de-1198703