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WKN: A40PJ6 | ISIN: US09072U2069 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BIOADAPTIVES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
03.08.2026 14:02 Uhr
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BioAdaptives, Inc.: BioAdaptives Inc. Opens Commercial Ordering Window for XcellaraHeart Cellular Wellness Formula

Retirement of Largest Outstanding Convertible Debt Clears Runway for High-Growth E-Commerce Rollout of a Targeted Stem Cell Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2026 / BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID:BDPT), a developer of natural, science-backed wellness solutions, today announced that the official opening of its commercial order window for XcellaraHeart, the flagship product in the company's new Xcellara cellular wellness line, will take place later this week. Customers and distributors will soon be able to place orders directly through products.xcellara.com.

Following last week's successful buyout and retirement of the company's largest convertible commercial debt, BioAdaptives is launching its e-commerce expansion with an enhanced capital structure. The removal of the market overhang allows the company to focus entirely on commercial execution, scale DTC revenues, and drive shareholder value.

"Following the elimination of our largest convertible debt last week, BioAdaptives is in a much stronger operational and financial position," said James Keener, Chief Executive Officer of BioAdaptives. "We are thrilled to officially open the order window for XcellaraHeart, marking the commercial debut of our proprietary cellular wellness platform. This is the first of four targeted formulations designed to address multi-billion-dollar markets in active aging and regenerative health. We have cleared our capital runway, finalized our supply chain, and are now fully focused on commercial execution and revenue growth."

XcellaraHeart is the commercial application of a novel 'Supply & Direction' model designed to support the body's natural cardiovascular repair mechanisms. The company plans to release three additional targeted formulations on the Xcellara platform in late 2026: XcellaraOsteo (cartilage and joint health), XcellaraNeuro (brain health), and XcellaraDerm (skin health).

The full scientific evidence dossier for the XcellaraHeart formulation is accessible at products.xcellara.com/science. It distinguishes between findings from BioAdaptives' human clinical studies on the Xcellara base, published research on Tanshinone IIA, and the company's rationale for combining the two.

MyndSystem, MyndMed, and MyndRenew are available for purchase at www.MyndSystem.com.

BioAdaptives will release the comprehensive scientific evidence dossier and details on the clinical mechanisms backing the Xcellara platform on Tuesday, August 4. For more information and detailed scientific research, visit https://practitioners.Xcellara.com

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives Inc. develops the Xcellara line of supplements that promote stem cell mobilization and tissue targeting. Its flagship product, the Xcellara base formula, is the only dietary supplement backed by a human randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial showing a 268.8% rise in circulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells after four weeks, with no negative effects on over twenty blood parameters. The product line features seven specialized formulas that combine this clinically validated mobilization base with tissue-specific signaling ingredients for cardiac, joint, neural, dermal, longevity, and stress resilience uses. More details are available at products.xcellara.com.

Regulatory Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. XcellaraHeart, MyndSystem, MyndMed, and MyndRenew are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Xcellara is a trademark of BioAdaptives Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Harrison
EHarrison@BioAdaptives.com
BioAdaptives, Inc.
702-659-8829
X - @BioAdaptivesInc

BioAdaptives Inc.
2620 Regatta Dr
Suite 102
Las Vegas, NV 89128
www.bioadaptives.com
products.xcellara.com

SOURCE: BioAdaptives, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bioadaptives-inc.-opens-commercial-ordering-window-for-xcellaraheartt-1200286

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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