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WKN: A40PJ6 | ISIN: US09072U2069 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 20:54 Uhr
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BioAdaptives Inc.: BioAdaptives Completes MyndSystem Platform with TruShield Certification of MyndRenew, Securing Full WADA Compliance for Professional Athletes and Expanding Market Opportunity

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT), the parent company of MyndSystem, today announced that its nighttime repair formula, MyndRenew, has received TruShield Certified status. This independent verification confirms that MyndRenew meets the rigorous anti-doping standards of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Combined with the prior TruShield certification of MyndMed (the daytime performance formula), the full MyndSystem duo is now officially cleared for use by professional fighters and athletes subject to strict anti-doping protocols.

With this certification, MyndRenew joins MyndMed - which received TruShield clearance in August 2025 - to form the first complete, fully WADA-compliant 24/7 cognitive performance and repair system for professional athletes.

MyndSystem was originally developed for UFC fighters. The platform has since shown strong results across three key demographics that face similar challenges of accelerated brain stress and cognitive wear: professional fighters in their 20s, high-performing executives in their late 30s and 40s, and active seniors aged 55 and older. This broad applicability underscores the platform's science-backed approach to daytime cognitive performance (MyndMed) and overnight brain repair and recovery (MyndRenew).

"Securing TruShield certification for the complete MyndSystem is a major milestone," said Jamers Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives. "It not only validates the safety and quality of our formulations for the world's most scrutinized athletes but also significantly strengthens our position in the rapidly growing sports nutrition and performance supplement markets. With both products now WADA-compliant, we are well-positioned to pursue partnerships and adoption opportunities across professional leagues, including the UFC, and potentially other major sports organizations that prioritize clean, effective supplementation."

Strategic Implications for Shareholders

This certification enhances BioAdaptives' credibility and competitive differentiation within the premium performance nutrition category. Key potential benefits include:

For BioAdaptives shareholders, the certification marks an important commercial-readiness milestone. The Company believes that independent banned-substance certification may reduce a key barrier to adoption among professional and tested athletes, strengthen the credibility of the MyndSystem platform, and support future marketing initiatives for three primary audiences:

The Cage: combat athletes, mixed martial arts fighters, trainers, and high-intensity competitors.

The Boardroom: executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals operating under sustained cognitive demand.

The Journey: active aging adults seeking to maintain mental clarity, resilience, sleep quality, and daily performance.

The key potential benefits of the MyndSystem include:

  • Access to Elite Athlete Markets - Official clearance opens pathways to inclusion in UFC-approved supplement pools and similar programs used by other professional leagues, such as the NFL, NBA, and NHL.
  • Broader Consumer Trust - Independent WADA-level verification builds confidence among athletes, coaches, teams, and performance-focused consumers across all three target demographics.
  • Market Expansion Opportunity - The platform's proven relevance to fighters, executives, and seniors enables multiple high-value revenue streams across the sports nutrition, corporate wellness, and longevity markets.
  • Long-Term Brand and Shareholder Value - This milestone supports brand elevation, potential strategic partnerships, and sustainable growth as the company scales the commercialization of the MyndSystem platform.

BioAdaptives continues to focus on science-backed, natural formulations that support cognitive performance and recovery while upholding the highest standards of safety and compliance.

Availability

MyndSystem, MyndMed, and MyndRenew are now available at www.myndsystem.com. A 30-day supply of the complete MyndSystem is available as a one-time purchase for $159.90 or via subscription (cancel anytime) for $119.93. A 14-Day Discovery Pack of both is available for $59.95. All products include a 100-day money-back guarantee. Additional product information, full ingredient profiles, and supporting research are also available at the same address.

BioAdaptives, Inc. provides ongoing updates via X (formerly Twitter) at @BioAdaptivesInc.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and markets science-based health and wellness products for humans and animals. Its formulations are grounded in published research on nutrition, adaptogens, and cellular health, with a focus on supporting normal physiological function.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Harrison
Investor Relations, BioAdaptives, Inc.
(702) 703-1233 | info@bioadaptives.com | www.bioadaptives.com
X - @BioAdaptivesInc


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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