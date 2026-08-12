BioAdaptives, Inc.: BioAdaptives Inc. Introduces XcellaraHeart: the World's First Stem Cell Mobilizer with a Targeted Cardiac Homing Signal

The flagship product of the new Xcellara cellular wellness platform is backed by a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial that showed an average increase of 268.8% in circulating stem cells after 4 weeks.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCID:BDPT) announced the official commercial launch and pre-order availability of XcellaraHeart, a breakthrough, pharmaceutical-grade daily cardiovascular supplement. XcellaraHeart is the flagship product of the company's new Xcellara cellular wellness platform-a series of seven targeted formulas designed to support organ-specific cellular repair and tissue maintenance.

XcellaraHeart is the first and only cardiovascular formula to use a dual-mechanism 'Supply & Direction' strategy. It pairs a clinically proven natural stem cell mobilizer base (to increase the supply of regenerative cells) with a published molecular homing signal (to direct those cells specifically to the heart tissue in need of repair).

Clinical Core and Cellular Direction

• Supply (Stem Cell Mobilization): The base formula in XcellaraHeart is supported by an IRB-approved, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trial. The study demonstrated an average increase of 268.8% in circulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) at 4 weeks, with zero adverse effects across 20+ blood parameters monitored.

• Direction (Cardiac Homing): To direct these cells, the product includes Tanshinone IIA from Danshen (Salvia miltiorrhiza). Tanshinone IIA regulates the SDF-1alpha/CXCR4 chemokine pathway by upregulating the SDF-1alpha 'beacon' in damaged cardiac tissue and amplifying CXCR4 expression on circulating stem cells, creating a dual-mechanism homing signal toward the heart.

Multi-Pathway Protection

XcellaraHeart operates through three distinct molecular repair mechanisms, including exosomal repair (miR-223-3p delivery), cardiac homing (SDF-1alpha upregulation), and stem cell sensitization (CXCR4 amplification).

Additionally, the formula provides four daily vascular protection pathways: COX-2/NF-kB plaque prevention, endothelial nitric oxide support for arterial flexibility, vascular smooth muscle cell stabilization, and foam cell suppression to keep arterial walls clear.

BioAdaptives Management proudly introduces XcellaraHeart to both practitioners and consumers. Unlike standard cardiovascular products that focus on antioxidant pathways, XcellaraHeart takes a groundbreaking approach by actively directing the body's regenerative cells to the heart. It is backed by rigorous clinical trial data in humans, demonstrating our commitment to applying pharmaceutical-grade scientific standards in the natural health industry.

Pricing and Availability

XcellaraHeart is priced at $159.95 per bottle and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and free U.S. shipping. Limited pre-orders are open today, August 12, 2026, via the official product portal at www.xcellara.com/xcellara-heart. The first commercial batch is scheduled to ship on August 26, 2026.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives Inc. creates the Xcellara range of supplements designed to enhance stem cell mobilization and tissue targeting. Its main product, the Xcellara base formula, is uniquely supported by a human randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showing a 268.8% increase in circulating hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells after four weeks, with no adverse effects on more than twenty blood parameters. The product lineup includes seven specialized formulas that combine this proven mobilization foundation with tissue-specific signaling ingredients, targeting areas such as cardiac, joint, neural, dermal, longevity, and stress resilience. More information can be found at www.xcellara.com.

Regulatory Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Xcellara XcellaraHeart, MyndSystem, MyndMed, and MyndRenew are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Xcellara is a trademark of BioAdaptives Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Harrison

EHarrison@BioAdaptives.com

BioAdaptives, Inc.

702-659-8829

X - @BioAdaptivesInc

BioAdaptives Inc.

2620 Regatta Dr

Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89128

www.bioadaptives.com

www.xcellara.com

SOURCE: BioAdaptives, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bioadaptives-inc.-introduces-xcellarahearttm-the-worlds-first-stem-ce-1206403