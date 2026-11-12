Sweden is preparing to replace its existing list of pre-assessed solar and battery inverters with a new digital database in 2027, according to Swedish energy industry association Energiföretagen Sverige. The new system, called Rikta Rätt 2.0, will provide standardized technical information on inverters used in solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage installations, helping electricity distribution system operators (DSOs) assess grid connection applications. "The basic requirements for inclusion in the new database will be limited to contact information, manufacturer name and type designation. ...

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