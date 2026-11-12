Norway's largest financial services group connects customer journeys with AI to reduce routine work and give advisors more time to focus on customers

Genesys, a global leader in agentic orchestration for customer experience (CX), today announced that DNB, Norway's largest financial services group, is transforming customer service around connected journeys using Genesys Cloud AI. DNB is using AI to automate routine work, maintain context across interactions, and give advisors more time to focus on customers and complex interactions. With 95% of customers opting in to AI-supported conversations and 80% of AI-generated interaction summaries accepted without advisor edits, DNB is building a trusted foundation for broader AI adoption across the customer journey.

As customers shifted toward digital banking, DNB saw an opportunity to rethink an on-premises contact center environment that had become increasingly complex after years of customizations and integrations. DNB standardized on Genesys Cloud to simplify its environment, accelerate innovation and better meet rising customer expectations.

"Our goal is to use AI to take away the work that gets in the way of serving customers," said Trond Prestø, head of contact center at DNB. "When advisors spend less time on administrative tasks, they can be more present in the conversation and provide greater value to customers. That's ultimately what this transformation is about using technology to create better experiences for both customers and our people."

During customer conversations, Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot surfaces relevant knowledge and provides assistance to advisors, then automatically generates interaction summaries afterward. By reducing the work surrounding each interaction, DNB is creating more capacity for advisors to listen, provide advice and address more complex customer needs.

"AI creates the most value when it increases efficiency, removes complexity and gives people more capacity to focus on the moments that require human support," said Tony Bates, chairman and CEO of Genesys. "DNB is showing how enterprises can bring agentic AI across the customer journey, helping advisors deliver greater value today while laying the foundation for more autonomous experiences over time."

Building on its progress with Genesys Cloud Agent Copilot, DNB is exploring how agentic virtual agents can automate more of the customer journey. The company plans to deploy Genesys Cloud Agentic Virtual Agent to move its traditional bots beyond answering questions to completing actions on behalf of customers, while maintaining the governance and controls required in financial services. DNB expects these autonomous agents to enable customers to self-serve approximately 20% more interactions that would otherwise require advisor support, and is targeting first-contact resolution rates of 80% to 90% as it expands AI and automation.

Learn how DNB is transforming customer and employee experiences with Genesys Cloud here.

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