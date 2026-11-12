Integration gives Infobip customers greater visibility into number reputation and helps reduce spam labels on legitimate business calls.

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip has integrated Hiya's Caller Reputation and Number Registration capabilities into its voice offering, helping organizations strengthen trust in outbound voice communications and improve visibility into how business calls are perceived across networks.

As voice remains a critical channel for sales, customer support, appointment and delivery reminders, and critical service notifications across industries such as banking, healthcare, logistics, and telecommunications, these are important business interactions that shouldn't be lost to an incorrect spam label. When a legitimate call is flagged as spam, the person on the other end often never picks up, and the business loses the conversation.

Through the integration, Infobip customers can register their businesses, undertake a vetting process and then add their outbound numbers to tell operators who is behind each number and reduce the risk of calls being labeled as spam or blocked altogether. Customers can also access reputation insights through Infobip to monitor number health, identify negative trends, and improve dialing practices where needed.

The integration complements Infobip's broader voice offering, including branded calling capabilities that allow businesses to display company information during outbound calls. Together, the capabilities support more transparent and recognizable voice interactions while helping enterprises improve customer trust and call answer rates.

"Trust is the foundation of effective voice communication," said Mijo Soldin, Vice President of Voice and Telecom Strategy at Infobip. "By integrating Hiya's Caller Reputation capabilities into Infobip's voice offering, we're helping businesses better understand how their outbound numbers are perceived across networks. That visibility helps enterprises strengthen caller identity, improve calling practices, and support more trusted customer interactions.

Alex Algard, CEO and Founder of Hiya added: "Legitimate businesses shouldn't lose calls because the network doesn't know who they are. With this partnership, Infobip customers can register their businesses and numbers through Hiya and see how those numbers are really being labeled, so operators know who's calling and businesses know what to fix. That is how we make the phone worth answering again."

As spam labeling continues to disrupt legitimate business communications globally, this integration bridges the gap between enterprises, carriers and end users. Available immediately through Infobip's platform and API, organizations can now actively manage their caller reputation, reduce incorrect spam labeling, and help restore trust in outbound voice communications.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and CTO Izabel Jelenic.

Recent recognitions include

Infobip ranked #16 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2026 (June 2026), up from its inaugural #68 ranking in 2025.

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year. Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the second time (May 2026)

Infobip named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard (Feb 2026)

Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Radar: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost Sullivan (Oct 2025)

Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)

Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

About Hiya

Hiya is the AI-native voice security platform inside the world's biggest mobile networks, including AT&T, Telefónica, Vodafone, Rogers, and Orange. Hiya analyzes over 28 billion calls a month, more than anyone else on earth, reaching 550 million subscribers across 40+ countries. Only Hiya protects the entire call, identifying and connecting legitimate calls, stopping spam before the phone rings, and catching AI-generated scams mid-call, for every subscriber on the network with nothing to download. Ten years in, Hiya is the partner operators trust to build the safest network, because the safest network wins. Learn more at hiya.com.

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Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Marcelo Nahime

Marcelo.Nahime@infobip.com

Bojana Mandic

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com