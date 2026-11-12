Solana Foundation: DTCC Tokenization Service to Connect with Solana, Advancing Multi-Chain Strategy and Expanding Access to Leading Blockchain Networks

DTCC Tokenization Service to Connect with Solana, Advancing Multi-Chain Strategy and Expanding Access to Leading Blockchain Networks

DTC-tokenized assets expected to be available on Solana in the second half of 2027

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONK KONG and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced plans to enable the tokenization of eligible The Depository Trust Company (DTC)-custodied assets on Solana.

Connecting the DTCC Tokenization Service (DTS) to Solana's L1 network, a high-performance blockchain network that enables fast and secure digital transactions, further advances DTCC's commitment to deliver an interoperable financial ecosystem where assets can move seamlessly across and between traditional infrastructure and multiple blockchain networks.

DTS launched on Oct. 28. The integration with Solana, which is expected to support rapid conversion of eligible traditional assets into tokenized form and related token lifecycle functionality, is planned for the second half of 2027.

"DTCC is bringing regulated, DTC-tokenized securities to another major blockchain ecosystem, giving market participants greater choice in where they access and utilize tokenized assets while preserving the protections of traditional markets and expanding opportunities for liquidity, collateral mobility and capital efficiency," said Frank La Salla, President and Chief Executive Officer of DTCC.

"The DTCC Tokenization Service connects traditional market liquidity with digital asset ecosystems through secure, interoperable and market-neutral infrastructure," said Brian Steele, Managing Director, President of DTCC Clearing & Securities Services. "DTC-tokenized assets made available on Solana - and all blockchain networks integrated with the service - will retain the same investor protections, ownership rights and regulatory safeguards that apply to traditionally held securities."

"Interoperability is the essential bridge to creating scalable, resilient and liquid digital markets," said Nadine Chakar, Managing Director, Global Head of DTCC Digital Assets. "DTCC is committed to providing an open and connected platform that allows our users access to mature distributed ledger technology networks like Solana that have established performance, security and governance features."

"Institutions chose Solana because it already runs real financial activity at scale. Bringing the DTCC Tokenization Service to Solana connects one of the most trusted names in post-trade infrastructure with a network built for always-on markets, enabling tokenized securities to settle and move as easily as any other asset onchain," said Nick Ducoff, GM, Institutional, Solana Foundation.

ABOUT DTCC

With over 50 years of experience, DTCC is the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry. From 19 locations around the world, DTCC, through its subsidiaries, automates, centralizes, and standardizes the processing of financial transactions, mitigating risk, increasing transparency, enhancing performance and driving efficiency for thousands of broker/dealers, custodian banks and asset managers. Industry owned and governed, the firm innovates purposefully, simplifying the complexities of clearing, settlement, asset servicing, transaction processing, trade reporting and data services across asset classes, bringing enhanced resilience and soundness to existing financial markets while advancing the digital asset ecosystem. In 2025, DTCC's subsidiaries processed securities transactions valued at U.S. $4.7 quadrillion and its depository subsidiary provided custody and asset servicing for securities issues from over 150 countries and territories valued at U.S. $114 trillion. DTCC's Global Trade Repository service, through locally registered, licensed, or approved trade repositories, processes more than 25 billion messages annually. To learn more, please visit us at dtcc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS

DTCC: Lauren McCormack Davis | +1 551 302 5591 | lauren-davis@dtcc.com

US: Valerie Kerner, Vested | +1 518 821 7555 | dtcc@fullyvested.com

Europe: Indre Hessant | +44 (0) 759 0735 478 | dtcc@infiniteglobal.com

Asia: Corinne Lee | +65 6805 8033 | clee2@dtcc.com

www.dtcc.com

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