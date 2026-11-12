Medical Care Technologies Inc. Delivers 270% Net Income Surge in Q3 as Profitability Accelerates

Net Income Rises 270% as Gross Profit Climbs 55% and Company Swings to Year-to-Date Profitability

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today reported unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, showing substantial improvements in profitability driven by subsidiary operations.

For the third quarter, sales revenue increased 13% to $538,981 from $478,128 in the prior-year period. Gross profit rose 55% to $240,839 from $155,720. Net operating income increased 254% to $192,565 from $54,370, and net income rose 270% to $192,565 from $52,103.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $198,883 compared to a net loss of $145,347 in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased to $332,744 from $78,042. The Company ended the quarter with zero current liabilities and cash of $102,172.

"These numbers show the Company moving from development into measurable profitability," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Gross profit and net income are up sharply in the quarter, and we have swung to a year-to-date profit. The subsidiaries are generating revenue while we continue building the software side of the business which has also recently been monetarily infused with new enterprise clients."

The full quarterly disclosure statement is available on OTC Markets.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business and the industry in which it operates, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue operations, manage costs, generate revenue from subsidiaries and software activities, complete development of its platforms, and access capital. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-delivers-270-net-income-sur-1250403