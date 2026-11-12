BingX Launches P2P Vouchers to Make Crypto Purchases More Cost-Effective

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, has announced the launch of P2P Vouchers, a new benefit that allows eligible users to save on crypto purchases through its peer-to-peer marketplace. The feature further enhances BingX's P2P trading experience by offering discounts on qualifying buy orders.

P2P Vouchers allow users to apply discounts to support P2P buy orders, discounting the amount paid by the user without reducing the amount of cryptocurrency received from a P2P order. The feature integrates voucher selection into the order process, automatically applying the best available voucher to qualifying transactions. Voucher values, purchase requirements and validity vary based on the offers available to each user.

"Making crypto more accessible means giving users convenient ways to purchase digital assets while maintaining a secure trading experience," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "BingX's P2P ecosystem brings together a broad selection of fiat currencies and payment methods with identity verification, secure escrow services and risk management measures. P2P Vouchers expand on that foundation by helping users reduce the cost of purchasing crypto."

To mark the launch, BingX is also running its first P2P trade campaign from September 17, 2026, to March 17, 2027. Exclusive for first-time P2P users and available across selected fiat currencies, the campaign provides eligible users on BingX with a voucher discount on their first P2P purchase.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets and opportunities across global markets through one unified platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading and copy trading, alongside AI-powered innovations, BingX delivers a reliable, intelligent, and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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