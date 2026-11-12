A South Korean research team has developed a novel model to predict power output and hot-spot risk in colored building-integrated PV (c-BIPV) systems featuring artistic images. The researchers modeled PV arrays displaying 50 masterpieces, including Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring and Vincent van Gogh's Café Terrace at Night. "Unlike a uniformly colored module, an image-based array contains many differently colored cells. Because each color requires a different optical reflection profile, the photocurrent generated by each cell can vary across the array," corresponding author Hyung-Jun ...

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