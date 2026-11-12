Backed by an investment from Zoom Ventures, the collaboration will enable medical devices to become part of virtual clinical examination workflows, with the aim of expanding access to care.

Medaica, a medical intelligence company, today announced an investment led by Zoom Communications, Inc. (Zoom) to advance the next generation of virtual healthcare. Zoom Ventures, Zoom's investment arm, has made a strategic investment in Medaica to accelerate development of Medaica's Telehealth 2.0 platform.

The collaboration builds on Medaica's FDA-cleared remote examination technology and aims to connect medical devices, clinicians, and AI-assisted tools during virtual examinations, expanding how healthcare professionals can examine, measure, and monitor remotely.

"Telehealth transformed access to healthcare, but the physical exam remained in the clinic," said Stephen Randall, CEO and co-founder of Medaica. "Telehealth 2.0 will enable clinicians to examine, detect, diagnose, and monitor patients remotely in real time. With Zoom's investment, we are building an ecosystem of medical devices, AI and diagnostic tools that can bring clinical examinations to every home and care facility."

Abhisht Arora, Chief Strategy Officer, Zoom, said: "Zoom's investment in Medaica is an extension of our longstanding commitment to connecting clinicians, patients, and staff, regardless of location, and equipping them with tools that enhance care and reduce the administrative burden. Medaica enhances care from anywhere, establishing digital-first clinical examinations as a new standard for accessible, high-value, and on-demand healthcare delivery."

That potential is particularly important for patients facing barriers of distance, mobility, or access. Dr. Byron Williams Jr., Emeritus Chief of Medicine at Emory University Hospital Midtown and Chief of Cardiology at Emory Saint Joseph's, said, "Medaica's solution enabled me to monitor my patients' murmurs and bruits remotely in real time. That was liberating not only for us, but for my patients, some of whom are in their 90s and live more than an hour from the clinic. This technology can significantly expand the care that can be delivered remotely."

About Medaica

Medaica is a medical intelligence company focused on bringing clinical examinations into every home and care facility through virtual healthcare. Its remote examination platform combines FDA-cleared, real-time heart and lung auscultation with the ability to integrate clinical decision-support tools, AI-assisted analysis, and third-party applications. For more information, visit medaica.com.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com.

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Contacts:

Medaica Inc.

Stephen Randall, CEO

stephen.randall@medaica.com