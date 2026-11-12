Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent field work at its Slipstream Copper-Gold Project in Box Elder County, Utah has identified copper and gold mineralization in outcropping N/NE trending quartz feldspar porphyry dikes and adjacent parallel quartz sulfide veins. The Company also reports the results of recent petrographic analysis, together with strong geochemical results and details of ongoing and planned exploration activities.

"While we continue to collect and analyze data from our active nickel and copper exploration drill programs in Wyoming, with updates expected in the coming weeks, we are particularly excited by the emerging exploration potential at Slipstream. The confirmation of altered and mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry dikes, regional replacement-style mineralization and polymetallic quartz veins represents a highly encouraging combination of geological indicators commonly associated with significant porphyry copper-gold systems worldwide," commented Visionary CEO Wes Adams. "These findings continue to strengthen our confidence in Slipstream's potential to host a substantial copper and gold system. We are now advancing systematic structural mapping and preparing for a high-resolution magnetic survey to better define the geometry of the intrusive system, identify key structural controls and prioritize the most compelling drill targets as we work toward unlocking the broader potential of this emerging copper exploration opportunity."

Key Takeaways Include:

Petrographic studies of samples collected around the western granodiorite body confirm features consistent with a porphyry copper-gold system.

An exposure of strongly silicified and sericitized and mineralized quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP) dike has been sampled (See Table 1. Sample 82005, adjacent to Figure 1. Thin Section Sample 82004) containing 0.85 g/t (grams per tonne) Au, 89.19 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu. The dike is located on the edge of the western granodiorite body. Altered QFP dikes of this type are commonly observed above or within porphyry copper systems worldwide. They are considered to represent the heat and fluid engine that drives such systems. Further reconnaissance has also located another nearby area of altered QFP with disseminated black chalcocite, confirmed by portable XRF qualitative analysis (pending quantitative multi-element lab analysis).

Native gold is hosted in early, strained quartz veins that exhibit evidence of deformation and subsequent overprinting by unstrained, fracture-fill sericite (phyllic alteration).

Copper mineralization is documented in intrusive, skarn and intermediate sulfide veins, with polished thin-section work confirming the classic supergene sequence of chalcopyrite replaced by bornite and rimmed by chalcocite.

The Company has commenced structural mapping to better understand the relative timing of pre- and post-mineral faulting and is planning a high-resolution drone magnetic and Lidar survey over the claim block at 50-metre line spacing.

"The petrographic results provide important confirmation that Slipstream exhibits several classic characteristics of the upper parts of a porphyry copper-gold system," commented Wes Adams, CEO of Visionary Metals. "The combination of proximal skarn, intensely altered QFP dikes, and early gold-bearing quartz veins, together with the spatial association with the granodiorite intrusion, is encouraging. We are advancing systematic structural mapping and preparing for a high-resolution magnetic survey to refine the geometry of the intrusive system and structural controls to define drill targets."

Petrographic Results and Significant Observations Regarding Porphyry Potential:

Intrusive: The granodiorite is quartz-rich, contains oscillatory-zoned plagioclase (alkali feldspar with albite exsolutions, biotite, and magnetite). These textures are indicative of a deep-seated plutonic intrusion. Alteration is weakly propylitic (sericite after feldspars, chlorite after biotite). The main intrusive body itself does not show strong mineralization. However, it is spatially associated with marginal skarn, QFP dikes, and base/precious metal mineralization. It is interpreted as a potential source for younger porphyry dikes and porphyry copper hydrothermal fluids.

The granodiorite is quartz-rich, contains oscillatory-zoned plagioclase (alkali feldspar with albite exsolutions, biotite, and magnetite). These textures are indicative of a deep-seated plutonic intrusion. Alteration is weakly propylitic (sericite after feldspars, chlorite after biotite). The main intrusive body itself does not show strong mineralization. However, it is spatially associated with marginal skarn, QFP dikes, and base/precious metal mineralization. It is interpreted as a potential source for younger porphyry dikes and porphyry copper hydrothermal fluids. Proximal skarns: Dolomite and limestone show marbleization and skarnification with brown garnet and pyroxene. The brown color of the garnet and the presence of pyroxene are interpreted as indicators of proximity to the heat and fluid source. Retrograde alteration (pyroxene to serpentine ± dolomite; carbonate replacing garnet) is observed in several samples. Trace hydrothermal biotite is also present.

Dolomite and limestone show marbleization and skarnification with brown garnet and pyroxene. The brown color of the garnet and the presence of pyroxene are interpreted as indicators of proximity to the heat and fluid source. Retrograde alteration (pyroxene to serpentine ± dolomite; carbonate replacing garnet) is observed in several samples. Trace hydrothermal biotite is also present. Felsic dikes: Strongly altered quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP) show intense silicification of the groundmass and sericite replacement of orthoclase phenocrysts, consistent with phyllic alteration.





Figure 1. Photomicrograph sample 82004 (quartz-feldspar porphyry directly adjacent to geochemical sample 82005)

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Mineralization and vein timing: Copper mineralization occurs in quartz feldspar porphyry, intermediate quartz sulfide veins and in structurally strained quartz veins. Polished thin sections confirm the classic supergene sequence of chalcopyrite (Cp) replaced by bornite (Bn) and rimmed by chalcocite (Cc) within goethite boxworks.





Figure 2. Photomicrograph of sample VGR1736 (intermediate sulfide vein)

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Native gold is observed in early, deformed quartz veins and are cut by later, unstrained sericite fracture fillings (phyllic overprint). One such vein sample (VGR001732) assayed 3.7 g/t gold with elevated arsenic. These relationships suggest an early (possibly pre-thrusting) gold-bearing quartz vein event that was later overprinted by hydrothermal alteration associated with a potential porphyry-related alteration event.

Collectively, the petrographic observations support the interpretation of a porphyry copper-gold system centered on or related to the western granodiorite, with proximal skarn development, phyllic-altered QFP dikes, and an earlier gold-bearing quartz vein event. The limited sample population is not considered fully representative at this time; however additional systematic sampling is ongoing and detailed maps with sample locations will be included in future press releases.

Table 1. Photon Assay and Multi-Element Results from August Field Visit

Sample ID Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) As (g/t) Bi (g/t) Notes 82003 1.31 24.88 >1.00 56 271 Elevated Cu, Ag 82005 0.85 89.19 0.31 2,225 3,661 High Ag, As, Bi-Te 82014 1.15 43.30 - - - Photon assay Au-Ag only 82002 0.02 0.98 0.06 27 24 - 82008 0.06 0.23 0.00 10 11 - 82010 - 0.03 - 2 1 - VGR001732 3.70 - 0.02 18,500 838 Elevated As VGR001723 1.27 57.00 4.98 346 1,880 - VGR001736 1.20 24.51 1.14 265 2,590 Confirmed chalcopyrite -> bornite -> chalcocite sequence in polished thin section

The table above presents selected photon assay gold (and silver where reported) and multi-element results from recent MSALABS certificates. Values are reported as received; full certificates including QA/QC are available on the Company's website.

Samples were prepared and analyzed by MSALABS using photon assay for gold (and silver where applicable), four-acid ICP-MS, and whole-rock XRF methods, with appropriate QA/QC protocols including blanks and certified reference materials.

Ongoing and Planned Exploration

The Company is currently conducting additional structural mapping across the western claim block to better constrain the relative timing and orientation of pre- and post-mineral faults. This work is intended to improve understanding of controls on the early gold-bearing quartz veins and later porphyry-related alteration and mineralization.

Visionary is also expected to commence a high-resolution drone magnetic and Lidar survey over the claim block at 50-metre line spacing. The survey is designed to identify possible subsurface intrusions, zones of intense skarn alteration, identify structural features, and assist in prioritizing areas of stronger alteration or potential porphyry centers for follow-up drilling.

About Slipstream Project

The Slipstream project consists of unpatented mining claims covering key parts of an approximately 37 km² northeast-trending corridor containing porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization, proximal skarn, and distal carbonate-replacement (CRD) lead-zinc-silver mineralization centered on a porphyritic granodiorite intrusion within the historic Lucin Mining District in the northern Pilot Range. The project spans the Utah-Nevada border in a tier-one mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure.

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two paths to value creation for shareholders: advancement of two nickel and copper sulfide projects within a 40 km² land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains as part of a Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated; and the exploration of the newly acquired Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry project spanning tier-one mining jurisdictions of Utah and Nevada. Visionary aims to create value for shareholders by systematically advancing these assets toward discovery and resource definition.

Contact:

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Page, FAusIMM, Chief Geologist of Visionary Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the commencement and timing of exploration activities by the Company, the expected results of such activities, the timing of any updates with respect to the Company's activities, the use of proceeds from any funding, the Company's business prospects and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; the availability of equipment and personnel; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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