Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust" or the "Company") announces the restructuring, corporate amalgamation, and rebranding of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. to Stardust Energy Group Inc., marking a shift toward building a larger, more diversified energy business. The proposed transition to Stardust Energy Group Inc. is designed to enable the Company's positioning and expansions across energy generation, storage, and infrastructure development.

The initiative comes as global electricity demand accelerates, driven by widespread electrification and the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, and Information technology infrastructure. These structural shifts create significant opportunities for companies equipped to deliver reliable, scalable energy solutions, spanning not just solar power, but broader energy generation, storage, and transmission infrastructure development.

"This is a defining moment for Stardust," said Eamonn McHugh, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer. "Our business is growing beyond the traditional domestic solar market, and our corporate identity should reflect the scale of the opportunities we have ahead. Rebranding as Stardust Energy Group and simplifying our corporate structure will cut administrative costs while positioning us to continue to pursue large-scale energy infrastructure projects in a broader market."

Under the proposed restructuring, Stardust Solar Holdings Inc., Stardust Solar Technologies Inc., and Stardust Solar Franchise Inc. will amalgamate into Stardust Solar Technologies Inc. as a single wholly owned subsidiary operating as Stardust Energy Group Inc. The proposed amalgamation and name change request has been officially filed and will be finalized subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals. The amalgamation is expected to simplify corporate operations and reduce recurring tax compliance, regulatory filing, and related costs.

Stardust's broader market positioning builds on an established energy platform. Its international franchise network already provides solar installations, battery energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment across domestic and commercial markets, with the addition of the Company's recently announced 30MW utility-scale project being planned for development in 2027. The rebranding reinforces Stardust's established business model while aligning the Company's corporate identity with its expanding opportunities.

With a streamlined corporate structure, diversified energy offerings, and a broader strategic focus, Stardust is positioning itself to compete in larger markets and capitalize on the next generation of energy opportunities.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is an internationally expanding energy company focused on delivering innovative solutions across energy generation, storage, and infrastructure. The Company operates a diversified business platform spanning residential and commercial solar installations, battery energy storage, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, professional training, and utility-scale energy development. Through its established international franchise network, recurring revenue streams, technology-driven solutions, and strategic relationships with governments, utilities, and industry partners, Stardust is positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities across the global energy sector, supporting scalable growth and long-term shareholder value.

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