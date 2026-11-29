Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. All financial amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. The third quarter marked an important milestone in Stardust's evolution toward a higher-margin, scalable energy platform. The Company achieved positive operating cash flow, delivered significant gross margin improvement, reduced adjusted operating expenses, and continued to expand its franchise network, demonstrating progress in its operational and financial objectives.

Q3 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

Positive cash flow from operating activities of $123,443.

Increased gross margin to 70%, up from 44% in Q3 2025.

Increased the contribution of franchise fees, royalties, training and exam administration to approximately 62% of total revenue, up from 23% in Q3 2025.

Reduced operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation, by ~10% year-over-year and 12% for the nine-month period.

Increased education revenue by 6% year-over-year during the quarter and 56% for the nine-month period.

Expanded the Company's franchise network by approximately 7% during the quarter, reaching 113 territories.

Advanced its 30 MW utility-scale solar project in Zambia through the execution of an Implementation Agreement.

Revenue for Q3 2026 totalled ~$665,000, a 63% year-over-year decrease, primarily reflecting the impact of evolving government policies, changes to incentive programs, and shifting market conditions across the renewable energy market in the United States and Canada. Despite these external challenges, franchise fees and royalty revenue remained stable, gross margins strengthened, and the Company reduced its nine-month net loss by 16% while increasing its cash position by 48% since year-end 2025. Although quarterly net loss and reported operating expenses increased, the Company returned to positive operating cash flow, primarily supported by changes in working capital, and continues to address its financing requirements.

Looking ahead, management remains optimistic about the long-term outlook for the energy sector, driven by rising global electricity demand, increasing energy security priorities, evolving political and regulatory landscapes, and the growing need for reliable, cost-effective energy solutions. Stardust's diversified business model and strategic repositioning are designed to capitalize on these emerging opportunities and support sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

"Our third-quarter results demonstrate meaningful progress in repositioning Stardust for long-term growth," said Eamonn McHugh, Chief Executive Officer of Stardust. "Maintaining positive operating cash flow with increasing gross margins while expanding horizontally into new markets are an important combination of milestones as we establish the business for efficiency and sustainable growth. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, operational efficiency and capitalizing on opportunities across the evolving global energy sector to create long-term shareholder value."

Building on this progress, Stardust continues to advance its strategic priorities across franchise expansion, energy storage, innovative financing solutions, accredited training and utility-scale energy development. These initiatives align with the Company's recently announced corporate restructuring and proposed rebranding to Stardust Energy Group Inc., positioning the Company to pursue opportunities across the broader energy sector.

The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/ and on our company website at: https://stardustsolar.com/investors/

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

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This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements relating to the Company's plans, strategies, business and future performance, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

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