Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a North American renewable energy company specializing in solar installations, energy storage solutions, and franchise development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eamonn McHugh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately, succeeding founder Mark Tadros, who will continue serving as Chairman and Senior Corporate Advisor to the Board of Directors.

The appointment reflects a strategic leadership decision by Tadros as Stardust enters its next phase of innovation and expansion. Through years of dedication and entrepreneurial leadership, Tadros has transformed Stardust into a publicly traded renewable energy company with more than 100 franchise territories and an expanding international presence. Under his direction, the Company has diversified its operations to include solar installations, battery storage, and an established solar training and certification program supporting renewable energy workforce development. Having worked closely with McHugh since 2019, Tadros identified his technical expertise, operational leadership, and understanding of the business as key strengths for the CEO role.

"Building Stardust Solar has been one of the most significant commitments of my professional life, and my dedication to its future remains as strong as ever," said Mark Tadros, Founder and Chairman of Stardust Solar. "Having worked alongside Eamonn for many years, I have tremendous confidence in his ability to take on this role. Appointing him as CEO is a strategic decision that allows us to build on our achievements and pursue the innovative opportunities ahead. I remain fully committed to Stardust's long-term success and look forward to continuing our work together to advance our vision and create lasting shareholder value."

McHugh, who has served as Stardust Solar's Chief Operating Officer (COO) brings more than 18 years of energy sector experience ranging from solar energy to large-scale international industrial projects, along with extensive operational expertise and a deep understanding of the Company's current business. Having joined Stardust Solar in 2019 alongside founder Mark Tadros, McHugh has played an instrumental role in developing the Company's operational infrastructure through the launch of the franchise business in 2020, becoming a reporting issuer in 2024, and into its current international and industrial-scale project expansions. His leadership has contributed to building a scalable business platform focused on delivering innovative energy solutions in the expanding clean energy market.

"I am honoured to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at Stardust Solar," said Eamonn McHugh, Chief Executive Officer. "Having been part of this Company since 2019, I have seen firsthand the dedication of our team, the strength of our franchise network, and the tremendous opportunities emerging across the renewable energy industry. We have built a strong foundation under the direction of Mark Tadros, and I look forward to working with our team and stakeholders to strengthen our performance and accelerate our growth in the greater energy sector."

As Chairman, Tadros will remain actively involved in providing strategic oversight and supporting the Company's long-term direction. The leadership transition is designed to provide continuity while allowing McHugh to assume responsibility for the Company's executive leadership, day-to-day operations, and execution of its growth strategy. For his acceptance of the role, McHugh is being granted a signing bonus of 3,000,000 RSUs, vesting after the first year of his term. The appointment comes as Stardust continues to advance its strategy of expanding decentralized energy solutions, strengthening its team and franchise network, and developing new opportunities in solar energy generation, battery storage, and utility-scale renewable energy projects.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

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This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's plans, strategies, business and future performance, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

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