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PR Newswire
12.11.2026 14:54 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

12 November 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("SMIF"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 31 October 2026 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 19 November 2026

Record Date 20 November 2026

Payment Date 4 December 2026

Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:

Dolly Dadzie +44 (0)1481 745001

JPES Partners

Charlotte Walsh +44 (0)20 7520 7620

Chris Flame

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the SMIF website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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