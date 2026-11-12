Glo Tanning Brings Back Pink Wednesday With Free Membership Sign-Ups and 40% Off Products Nationwide

The November 25 event invites new and existing guests to join, upgrade, and share the Glo experience ahead of the holiday season

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Glo Tanning is bringing back one of its biggest annual celebrations with Pink Wednesday on November 25, offering free membership sign-ups, complimentary upgrades, and 40% off eligible products at all Glo locations nationwide.

Taking place the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Pink Wednesday gives new and returning guests an opportunity to discover Glo's approach to wellness, skincare, and tanning while enjoying some of the brand's biggest offers of the year.

For one day only, guests can join any Glo membership tier with enrollment fees and prorated charges waived. The offer includes Luxury, Family Luxury, and Lux One memberships, providing access to the brand's growing range of wellness and self-care services. Guests with frozen memberships can also reactivate at no charge.

Existing members can upgrade their memberships for free, opening the door to additional services and experiences. Luxury members can also upgrade to Family Luxury, allowing them to share their Glo experience with someone special.

"Pink Wednesday has become a really fun tradition for our Glo community, and we wanted to make this year's event something that everyone could enjoy," said Onyi Odunukwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "It's a chance for someone new to discover Glo, for our existing members to experience even more of what we offer, and for people to share something they love with a friend or family member. We want to make it easier than ever for people to be part of that experience."

Both members and non-members can also enjoy 40% off eligible full-size products priced above $15, offering an opportunity to stock up on favorite skincare, tanning, and wellness products ahead of the holiday season.

Each Glo studio brings together technologically advanced services in a luxurious, spa-inspired environment. Offerings include red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare, giving guests a variety of ways to incorporate self-care into their routines.

The nationwide celebration comes as Glo continues its rapid expansion, with more than 130 studios open across the United States and hundreds of additional locations in development.

Pink Wednesday takes place on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at all Glo Tanning locations nationwide. Offers are available for one day only, with complimentary membership upgrades applying for the remainder of November. Regular membership charges apply according to membership terms. Product discounts apply to eligible full-size products over $15, with select exclusions.

To find a nearby Glo location, visit https://www.glotanning.com/locations/.

To learn more about Glo franchise opportunities, visit:

https://www.glotanning.com/franchise/

Contact Information:

Glo Tanning PR Team

pr@glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-brings-back-pink-wednesday-with-free-membership-sign-1249355