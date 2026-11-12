ABI Research: Active Satellites to Reach 80,339 by 2035 as Space Cybersecurity Becomes Strategic Priority

New ABI Research report finds quantum resilience and zero-trust security are moving from optional safeguards to core requirements for satellite, defense, and enterprise operations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / As space systems become more tightly integrated with terrestrial networks, cybersecurity is emerging as a critical requirement for operators, governments, and enterprises. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts the number of active satellites worldwide will grow from 17,957 in 2025 to 80,339 by 2035, creating a much larger attack surface across communications, Earth observation, defense, and emerging orbital computing infrastructure. ABI Research forecasts the number of active satellites worldwide will grow from 17,957 in 2025 to 80,339 by 2035, creating a much larger attack surface across communications, Earth observation, defense, and emerging orbital computing infrastructure.

"The space domain is no longer operationally separate from terrestrial digital infrastructure, which means satellite networks are inheriting both the scale and sophistication of modern cyber risk," said Rachel Kong, industry analyst at ABI Research. "As constellations expand and space-based services support more mission-critical use cases, post-quantum cryptography and zero-trust architecture will become foundational to long-term resilience."

ABI Research says the growth of mega-constellations, direct-to-device connectivity, and orbital data centers is accelerating security demand across the sector. By 2035, communications will account for 41% of satellite payloads, followed by commercial applications at 20%, orbital data centers at 11%, Earth observation at 9%, and defense at 8%. At the same time, ABI Research forecasts PQC point solution revenue will rise from US$25 million in 2025 to US$291 million in 2030, reflecting a 63.0% CAGR as organizations respond to quantum-era threats and migration mandates.

The report highlights that space cybersecurity requirements are being shaped by both structural market shifts and real-world threat exposure. Space assets are increasingly dual-use, serving both civilian and military functions, while smaller satellites and interconnected constellations often operate with compute, memory, and crypto-agility constraints. ABI Research also points to vendor activity from companies including QuSecure, SEALSQ and WISeSat, Arqit, Ateleris, SpiderOak, and SpaceComputer as evidence that the market is moving toward deployable quantum-resilient and zero-trust security models for space and ground infrastructure.

"Organizations cannot afford to treat space cybersecurity as a future problem, especially when data transmitted today may be vulnerable to harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks tomorrow," Kong said. "The companies that build security into satellite systems, ground segments, and cross-domain architectures now will be in a far stronger position as commercial, government, and defense reliance on orbital infrastructure deepens."

These findings are from ABI Research's Cybersecurity for Space Systems-Sector Drivers and the Role of Quantum Resilience (Post-Quantum Cryptography and Zero Trust Architecture) report, part of the company's Space Technologies & Innovation research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

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SOURCE: ABI Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/active-satellites-to-reach-80-339-by-2035-as-space-cybersecurity-1249943