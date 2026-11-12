Marqii and OpenTable Extend Integration to Power Menu Management for U.S. Restaurants

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Today, Marqii , a leading discovery platform built for hospitality businesses, and OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech, announced the expansion of their partnership to help restaurants improve their search performance via up-to-date menus. OpenTable's U.S. network will have the option to integrate with Marqii at no cost to easily manage and update their menu data.

The partnership is intended to give restaurants a stronger presence in local and AI-powered search, while making it easier for guests to find the right restaurant. In fact, OpenTable has found that restaurants that display a menu can get nearly 45% more bookings than restaurants that do not display a menu*.

OpenTable restaurants will be able to connect their profile to Marqii in just a few clicks from the integrations page of their OpenTable account. After connecting, their menu will be automatically populated in Marqii, where they can make changes, upload new menus, and include additional menus for specials, holidays, happy hours, and more. All menus managed and uploaded in Marqii will be automatically updated in the restaurant's OpenTable profile, and in any Marqii menu widgets the restaurant creates.

Operators looking to go further can access premium Marqii features including listings and menu management across 75+ publishing sites, POS integrations for real-time menu updates, and centralized review insights from OpenTable, Google, Yelp, and more.

"OpenTable has been an important partner for Marqii since we first joined forces, and this expansion is a natural next step," said Bryan Rutcofsky, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer of Marqii. "Restaurants shouldn't have to choose between managing their reservations and keeping their online presence accurate. By powering menu data for OpenTable's restaurant community, we're helping tens of thousands of operators put their best foot forward every time a guest searches for their next meal."

"Accurate, up-to-date menus can help restaurants stand out online and get booked," said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. "Our integration with Marqii makes it easy to keep menus current and improve discoverability across AI-powered search, restaurant websites and OpenTable - at no cost to restaurants."

OpenTable restaurants will receive information about accessing their complimentary Marqii account following today's announcement. To learn more, visit marqii.com .

*Based on OpenTable global dining data from October 2025 - September 2026

About Marqii

Founded in 2017 by Avi Goren, Evan Perlmutter and Bryan Rutcofsky, Marqii is the most complete discovery platform built for hospitality businesses. With dozens of POS integrations and connections to more than 75 listings sites including Google, Yelp, Facebook, Bing, and Apple Maps, Marqii automates updates to listings, menus, and websites to help every location get discovered and chosen by more guests. Marqii Review Management gives multi-unit operators one place to track and respond to Yelp, Google, Facebook, OpenTable, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and ezCater reviews so they never miss a chance to engage with their guests, and AI review analysis features make it easy to take action on guest feedback. More than 15,000 hospitality businesses of all sizes use Marqii to rank higher in search results, and be found and chosen by more guests.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc., helps more than 70,000 restaurants worldwide fill 2 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

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Media Contacts:

Kelsey Verdier

VP of Marketing, Marqii

kelsey@marqii.com , 503-867-0731

Jenna D'Aniello

Sr. Manager, PR, OpenTable

jdaniello@opentable.com

SOURCE: Marqii

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/marqii-and-opentable-extend-integration-to-power-menu-management-1250194