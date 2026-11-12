Tires Easy Introduces Monthly Tire Price Index to Track U.S. Replacement Tire Prices

Drawing on data for 24,000 tire products across 13 categories, the new index offers insight into tire prices for economists, industry professionals and consumers.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Tires Easy has introduced the Tire Price Index (TPI), a monthly report tracking replacement tire prices using data from the company's extensive product catalog, competitive retail pricing and sales activity.

The index follows 24,000 tire products across 13 categories. Tires Easy offers more than 200 tire brands and has sold more than 8 million tires since its founding in 2004. Its scale and experience in a competitive online market provide a substantial base of pricing information that the company is now making public.

"Replacement tires are an essential purchase for millions of American drivers, but it's difficult to find consistent information about how prices are changing," said Adam Barker, CEO of Tires Easy. "We have access to a tremendous amount of pricing data through our business. The Tire Price Index puts that information to work for consumers, the industry and anyone following the cost of vehicle ownership."

How the Tire Price Index Works

The TPI tracks listed prices for a fixed selection of tires, limiting the effect of monthly sales and product fluctuations on month-to-month comparisons.

The report also includes historical customer transaction prices dating to January 2023, allowing users to compare advertised prices with what customers actually paid after promotions.

Although the index reflects Tires Easy's retail data rather than the entire U.S. tire market, it offers a monthly view of pricing across a wide selection of tires.

Who Can Benefit From the Report

For business and financial analysts covering inflation and consumer spending, tire prices offer a window into vehicle ownership costs and household expenses.

Tire manufacturers, distributors and dealers have a more immediate interest in competitive pricing. The index lets them track changes by category and price tier, providing additional information for pricing decisions, product positioning and market analysis.

For consumers and automotive journalists, the report includes estimates of what it costs to buy and install four tires on 20 popular U.S. vehicles. The comparisons show how costs differ by vehicle and tire tier, helping drivers evaluate replacement options and plan for the expense.

October Findings

Overall, listed tire prices increased 2.35% from September. Value-tier prices increased 3.2%, and Premium tires increased 1.03%.

The full report is available at https://www.tires-easy.com/tire-price-index. The methodology is available at https://www.tires-easy.com/tire-price-index/methodology.

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a U.S. online tire retailer offering more than 200 tire brands and a broad selection of passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires. The company has sold more than 8 million tires and serves customers throughout the continental United States through its distribution and installation networks.

Media Contacts

TrizCom PR

Tammy Cancela

tammy@trizcom.com

Jo Trizila

jo@trizcom.com

SOURCE: Tires Easy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tires-easy-introduces-monthly-tire-price-index-to-track-u.s.-replacement-tire-prices-1250358