American College of Education: The Silent Classroom: 63% of Workers Who Use AI Say It's Teaching Them Skills Outside of Formal Training

A survey commissioned by ACE finds a gap between what workers learn with AI and formal training offered by employers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) commissioned a national survey of more than 1,000 employees who use AI for work, and 63% say it teaches them skills their employer never formally trained them on.

Findings also reveal a disconnect between employees' desire to grow professionally and the recognition they receive. More than a third (34%) of respondents say their employer doesn't formally recognize or reward what they learn through AI, and 54% say their employer hasn't yet offered structured programs on those topics. Organizations have the opportunity to address such concerns and close skill gaps through formal upskilling that higher education institutions such as ACE provide.

"There's tremendous potential for AI to improve how employees learn," ACE Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Dr. Eric Klein said. "When turning to AI as a learning resource, workers often outpace on-the-job training and gain self-taught AI skills that don't show up on a resume or in a performance review. The survey findings demonstrate the value of academic partnerships that help leaders upskill staff in a way that is credited and recognized."

The research also revealed how workers learn with AI and how much they trust it:

29% use AI to learn so they don't have to admit they don't know something, and 32% of managers do the same

46% turn to AI because they need a faster answer than asking a colleague

65% worry AI information may be inaccurate or incomplete

7% trust AI more than a colleague or manager

23% turn to AI first when they need to learn something new

View the full report . Learn more about partnerships with ACE .

Methodology

This survey was conducted online by Fractl on behalf of American College of Education between Feb. 23 and 25, 2026, among 1,046 U.S. workers who use AI tools for work-related tasks. To qualify, respondents had to be employed and actively using AI tools in a professional capacity. The generational breakdown was Gen Z (14.4%), millennials (56.4%), Gen X (22.3%) and baby boomers (4.4%), with an additional 2.5% preferring not to self-describe. Respondents were recruited through an online research panel. Results have a margin of error of approximately plus or minus 3% points.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/the-silent-classroom-63-of-workers-who-use-ai-say-its-teaching-them-skills-outside-of-for-1249405