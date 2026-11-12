Guided by the Central Passport, LANDMARK invites visitors to experience Central anew--from Louis Vuitton's 'Art of Travel' grand train station installation to world-class dining and seasonal celebrations.

Hong Kong SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - LANDMARK welcomes global travellers and visitors to experience Destination CENTRAL, a district-wide initiative inviting guests to rediscover Hong Kong's historic yet vibrant heart. The programme celebrates Central's long-standing role as Hong Kong's gateway for arrival, exchange and discovery. Inspired by the spirit of travel, Destination CENTRAL connects the district through the collectible Central Passport, pairing exclusive privileges with heritage activations in partnership with Hong Kong Tramways and Asia Miles. Highlighting the programme is Louis Vuitton, unveiling the latest chapter of its global series with a monumental installation at LANDMARK.





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Louis Vuitton at LANDMARK

Following iconic presentations on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, 57th Street in New York and 'The Louis' in Shanghai, Louis Vuitton brings the latest chapter of its global series to LANDMARK withLouis Vuitton Central Station - the Landmark pop-up, a monumental façade, and the Le Voyage Louis Vuitton exhibition.

Inspired by one of the House's most emblematic themes: the Art of Travel, the façade throughout the refurbishment is transformed into a spectacular grand train station, evoking the romance and golden age of travel. In celebration of the Monogram's 130th anniversary, the architectural installation features the House's signature motif and honours Hong Kong's transport heritage, built entirely with reusable and recyclable materials in line with mindful creation.

Inside the basement of LANDMARK ATRIUM, the immersive open-gallery exhibition celebrates the House's trunk-making heritage and savoir-faire through visual storytelling across icons of the past and present. Together, these experiences offer a captivating glimpse into the world of Louis Vuitton--setting the stage for the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Maison at LANDMARK.





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Your Festive Passport to Central

Following the debut of the luggage-inspired Central Passport, LANDMARK welcomes the holiday season with a refreshed, postcard-themed Central Passport. Reimagined as a collectible keepsake, the guide weaves celebrations across LANDMARK and the wider district into an inspiring festive journey. Inside, visitors will discover curated dining recommendations, thoughtful gift picks from local insiders, and iconic citywide displays.





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Available from collection points across the district, the Central Passport can be personalised with stamps from designated locations. Visitors who collect any three stamps can visit the Destination CENTRAL Redemption Counter on 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM to enter a lucky draw and unlock a surprise gift. The Central Passport also includes exclusive dining privileges from more than 50 participating partners, including Lan Kwai Fong, The Murray, and Ocean Park.

A First Class Stop for Dining and Views

Taking the travel theme into hospitality, LANDMARK presents THE CHATER, an exclusive dining concept, featuring an all-day menu curated by Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. Inspired by the elegance and anticipation of a grand station lounge, the new venue brings together Hong Kong and international flavours, with highlights including bubble tea and gourmet quick bites, alongside Pierre Hermé macarons and gelato. The experience extends to Platform 1889 on 3/F, a first-class railway carriage-inspired feature within THE CHATER's terrace. Named for the year Sir Paul Chater co-founded Hongkong Land, Platform 1889 pays tribute to a defining moment in Central's history while offering a prime view of Louis Vuitton's train station façade and the Central skyline.





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"As a key stakeholder deeply rooted in Central, Hongkong Land is delighted to bring Destination CENTRAL to life alongside our district partners, inviting the public to discover the extraordinary charm of Central anew," said Olivia Luk, General Manager, Marketing, Hong Kong Central, Hongkong Land Limited (SG: H78.SI). "Together with a rich programme of dining privileges and seasonal celebrations, we hope everyone--from daily office workers and local residents to visitors--can shape their own memorable story of Central."

Terms and conditions apply. For full programme and promotional details, including specific Central Passport mechanisms, please visit https://destinationcentral.hk.

APPENDIX

Please visit the Destination CENTRAL website at https://destinationcentral.hk for the latest programme details, terms and conditions.

Other Destination CENTRAL Activities At A Glance

Experiences & Highlights

Dates



Locations



Inside LANDMARK



Destination CENTRAL Redemption Counter

28 September 2026 - 28 February 2027



2/F LANDMARK ATRIUM

Destination CENTRAL Photo Booth



28 September 2026 - 28 February 2027



3/F Edinburgh Tower



THE CHATER



Now Open



2/F LANDMARK CHATER



Platform 1889

Now Open



3/F LANDMARK CHATER



Louis Vuitton At LANDMARK



Louis Vuitton Central Station



Now Open



G/F LANDMARK ATRIUM



Le Voyage Louis Vuitton



Now Open



B/F LANDMARK ATRIUM







Destination CENTRAL Redemption Gifts

Hashtag: landmarkhk LANDMARKHK DestinationCENTRAL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 - LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land (SG: H78.SI) is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

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