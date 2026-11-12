Paloren's new US AI Training Price Index compares published prices from 16 business AI training providers and finds a median of USD 497 per person for a one-day live course.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Paloren, the AI consulting, training and implementation company, today launched the US AI Training Price Index. It compares the published prices of 16 providers that sell AI training to US businesses and employees, giving employers a dated reference point as they set 2027 training budgets.





Paloren brand illustration accompanying the US AI Training Price Index.



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The study found that 12 of the 16 providers publish prices on their own websites. The median published price for a one-day, live instructor-led AI course was USD 497 per person, across 14 courses from eight providers, with a range of USD 295 to USD 995.

The research also found a gap in US pricing. None of the providers reviewed published a fixed price for a private session for a single company's team; group training was quoted on request. Published on-demand library offers included an individual subscription at USD 29 a month and a five-seat team plan at USD 995 a year.

By tool, published per-person prices for Claude courses ranged from USD 295 to USD 895. Microsoft Copilot courses ranged from USD 99 for a one-hour session to USD 700 for a two-day course, and ChatGPT courses ranged from USD 99 to USD 549.

Paloren checked every price on November 10, 2026, and recorded each provider's exact published wording and source link. Developer, cloud-engineering and certification courses are excluded from the statistics. Paloren's own published prices appear for transparency and are excluded from every figure. This is a dated sample of published offers, not a census of the market or a ranking of training quality.

The full US AI Training Price Index includes the provider table and the method. Paloren's AI training for business teams covers ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot and Gemini.

About Paloren

Paloren is an AI strategy, implementation, automation and training company. It builds AI into the systems businesses already run, then trains teams to own it. Paloren was founded by Aaron Agius and Alex Agius. More information is available on Paloren's website.

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