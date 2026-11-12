New comparative rating integration expected to increase daily quote volume from 2,500 to 5,000 as Orange accelerates Florida growth and prepares for Texas market expansion in Spring 2027.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Orange Underwriters, LLC DBA Orange Insurance Services ("Orange"), a technology-driven managing general agency (MGA) and a wholly owned subsidiary of HPN Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: KICK) (HPN Holdings, Inc. is an OTC Markets company trading under the symbol KICK), today announced the successful launch of its insurance products on the Vertafore PL Rating platform, marking another significant milestone in the company's rapid growth and expanding distribution capabilities.

The addition of Vertafore PL Rating significantly expands Orange's reach within the independent insurance agency marketplace. Already available through the Zywave TurboRater comparative rating platform, Orange's integration with PL Rating is expected to double the number of independent insurance agents with access to quote and bind Orange policies, creating substantial opportunities for increased premium production and market penetration throughout Florida.

Doubling Distribution Reach and Quote Opportunities

Orange currently processes approximately 2,500 insurance quotes per day through its existing distribution network. With the addition of Vertafore PL Rating, the company anticipates increasing its daily quote volume to approximately 5,000 quotes per day, effectively doubling its quoting opportunities without requiring a proportional increase in operating infrastructure.

This expansion represents an important step in Orange's strategy to build a highly scalable, technology-enabled insurance distribution platform that efficiently connects independent agents with competitive automobile insurance products.

"The launch on Vertafore PL Rating is a major milestone for Orange and represents another significant step in executing our growth strategy," said Dean Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Underwriters. "By adding PL Rating, we are effectively doubling our potential agent reach while leveraging the technology and infrastructure we have already built. This creates a tremendous opportunity to accelerate premium production and expand our presence in the Florida non-standard automobile insurance market."

The company believes the integration will provide several important strategic advantages:

Expanded Agent Distribution: Access to a significantly larger population of independent insurance agents utilizing the Vertafore PL Rating platform.

Increased Quote Volume: The potential to grow daily quote activity from approximately 2,500 to 5,000 quotes.

Accelerated Premium Growth: Greater exposure to agents and consumers creates additional opportunities to convert quotes into bound policies.

Operating Leverage: Orange can support increased quote activity through its existing technology infrastructure, creating opportunities for improved operating efficiency as premium production scales.

Enhanced Market Penetration: Increased accessibility across the two major comparative rating platforms strengthens Orange's competitive position in the Florida non-standard automobile insurance marketplace.

Orange's successful launch on Vertafore PL Rating is an important validation of the growth strategy we are executing at HPN Holdings," said Doug Stukel, Chief Executive Officer of HPN Holdings, Inc. "We believe the combination of Orange's technology platform, expanding independent agent distribution network, and disciplined approach to market expansion creates a strong foundation for long-term growth. Increasing access to Orange's products through another major comparative rating platform represents an important opportunity to accelerate premium production, strengthen our competitive position in Florida, and build momentum as we prepare for our anticipated Texas launch in the spring of 2027. We are excited about the progress the Orange team continues to make and the opportunities ahead for the business."

Florida Agent Appointments Continue to Accelerate

In addition to expanding its comparative rating platform presence, Orange continues to aggressively appoint independent insurance agents throughout Florida.

The company has consistently exceeded its initial agent appointment targets and continues to develop relationships with independent agencies serving Florida's large and diverse non-standard automobile insurance market.

Orange's distribution strategy focuses on providing independent agents with competitive insurance products, efficient quoting and binding capabilities, responsive underwriting support, and a streamlined technology platform designed to simplify the insurance transaction.

The recent introduction of comprehensive and collision coverage further expands Orange's product offering, allowing participating agents to address a broader range of customer insurance needs.

With its growing agency network and increased visibility through both TurboRater and PL Rating, Orange believes it is well positioned to continue building premium volume and market share.

Texas Expansion Targeted for March-April 2027

Building on its progress in Florida, Orange is actively preparing for its next major growth initiative: expansion into the Texas non-standard automobile insurance market, targeted for March or April 2027, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and operational readiness.

Texas represents a significant opportunity for Orange given the size of its personal automobile insurance market, the company's existing industry relationships, and the ability to leverage its established technology and operating infrastructure.

Orange expects to utilize many of the same capabilities developed for its Florida operations, including its policy administration technology, comparative rating integrations, underwriting processes, and agency distribution model, to support an efficient market entry.

The company also anticipates leveraging established relationships with independent insurance agencies and distribution partners in Texas to accelerate agent appointments and premium production following launch.

"Our objective has always been to build a scalable insurance platform capable of expanding efficiently into attractive markets," Kozlowski added. "The investments we have made in technology, underwriting, distribution, and operating infrastructure position Orange to pursue growth opportunities beyond Florida. Texas is a natural next step, and we are aggressively working toward a launch in the spring of 2027."

Building a Scalable, Technology-Driven Insurance Platform

Orange's business model combines deep experience in the non-standard automobile insurance industry with modern technology designed to improve efficiency across insurance distribution, underwriting, policy administration, and claims operations.

The company continues to focus on developing an integrated operating environment that improves communication and transaction processing among agents, insurers, and other participants in the insurance value chain.

By emphasizing automation, data analytics, disciplined underwriting, and efficient distribution, Orange seeks to build a differentiated insurance platform capable of supporting significant premium growth while maintaining operational control and service quality.

The expansion onto Vertafore PL Rating reflects this broader strategy of investing in distribution capabilities that can support both near-term premium growth and long-term geographic expansion.

About Orange Insurance Services

Orange Insurance Services, the operating trade name of Orange Underwriters, LLC, is a Florida-based Managing General Agency specializing in non-standard personal automobile insurance.

Orange was established by insurance industry professionals with extensive experience in underwriting, distribution, claims management, technology, and the operation of non-standard automobile insurance programs.

The company is focused on delivering competitive insurance products through independent insurance agents while utilizing modern technology, automation, and data analytics to improve operating efficiency and the overall insurance experience.

Orange currently operates in Florida, offering personal automobile insurance products through a growing network of independent insurance agents and comparative rating platforms, including Zywave TurboRater and Vertafore PL Rating.

With an emphasis on scalable infrastructure, disciplined underwriting, and strong agency relationships, Orange is building a platform designed to support continued growth in Florida and expansion into additional states, beginning with its planned entry into Texas in 2027.

For more information about Orange Insurance Services or to inquire about becoming an appointed agent, visit www.orange-ins.com or call 305-414-6288.

Orange Underwriters operates as part of Orange Auto Insurance, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HPN Holdings, Inc.

About HPN Holdings, Inc.

HPN Holdings, Inc. is an OTC Markets company trading under the symbol KICK. The company's strategy includes acquiring and growing operating businesses through mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated growth, expansion of Orange's agency distribution network, premium production, operating performance, future insurance capacity and the company's business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, insurance market conditions, regulatory developments, availability and cost of capital, reinsurance availability, underwriting performance and other factors described in HPN Holdings, Inc.'s public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

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