Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that domusIQ, an AI-native platform offering property risk advisory and real-time monitoring technology, has adopted Insurity's SpatialKey platform to power its underwriting and risk intelligence capabilities.

The partnership will support domusIQ MGA's expansion in the UK insurance market.

The MGA will focus on underwriting commercial real estate, residential and commercial property owners, and commercial combined risks segments that include smart buildings and IoT-enabled developments, where domusIQ's proprietary CloudLink technology and approved partner technologies are deployed.

domusIQ MGA (UK) will also develop emerging risk products, including crisis response, terrorism and sabotage, and active assailant cover. In the U.S., domusIQ will use SpatialKey to support its advisory, risk technology and consulting role for captive programmes.

Jordan Moss, Chief Executive Officer of domusIQ MGA (UK), said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Insurity as we launch domusIQ Underwriting in the UK. SpatialKey's specialist geospatial datasets and risk-scoring tools will help us apply accurate and consistent underwriting methodologies, assess location and accumulation risk with greater precision, and establish terms that properly reflect the characteristics of each risk."

Moss added, "Combined with the real-time building data and risk intelligence generated by our own technology platform, this will give our underwriters a clearer and more complete view of exposure and support faster, better-informed decisions for our clients and capacity partners, setting us apart from others in the market."

The SpatialKey platform embeds high-value data and visual analytics into underwriting and quoting workflows, enabling customers to go from login to live in minutes with no implementation cost.

For domusIQ, it will instantly assess location risk and accumulation impact against its current portfolio, visualise the risk exposure of policyholders' locations with hazard mapping, and provide real-time risk-scoring data to domusIQ's rating algorithms.

"The insurance market is increasingly looking for smarter ways to combine data, analytics and underwriting expertise to make faster, more informed decisions," said Danielle Dron, Vice President General Manager, Insurity Analytics. "We're pleased to support domusIQ as it grows its underwriting capabilities in the UK and expands its advisory offering in the US. By providing rapid access to rich location intelligence through SpatialKey, we're helping its teams better understand risk, improve portfolio oversight and deliver greater value to clients."

About domusIQ

domusIQ is an AI-native platform providing property risk advisory and real-time monitoring technology for commercial real estate. Its proprietary CloudLink technology connects directly to building systems, while domusIQ Risk Monitor combines AI and analyst oversight to track more than 10,000 event sources around the clock, escalating to Regional Crisis Managers where needed. In 2026, domusIQ launched domusIQ Risk Holding (Bermuda), the group's capital and governance entity, alongside its first underwriting business, domusIQ MGA (UK), underwriting commercial real estate, residential and commercial property owners', and commercial combined risks since 1 August 2026 as an AR of Davies DMGA Services Limited, backed by £25m of A-rated property capacity and £10m of liability/casualty capacity via Bridgehaven's hybrid fronting model. Further underwriting businesses are planned across the US, EU, Bermuda and other international markets. For more information, visit domusiq-uw.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based insurance software and analytics for MGAs, syndicates, and brokers. With over 20 years' experience working with the London Market, Insurity is trusted by 12 of the top 15 Lloyd's managing agencies and has over 40 London Market clients leveraging its best-in-class digital solutions. Insurity's advanced offerings, including its underwriting workbench and geospatial analytics, uniquely position it to deliver exceptional value, empowering clients to focus on their core businesses, optimise their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts



Insurity: Elizabeth Hutchinson, VP, Marketing, Insurity

Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com



domusIQ: Sophie Roberts, sroberts@domusiq-uw.com