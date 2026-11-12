Motive's largest annual innovation conference yet will unveil the latest AI technology to make physical operations safer, more productive, and more profitable

Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, today announced it will host its fourth annual innovation conference, Vision 27, March 23-25, 2027, at the JW Marriott Austin in Austin, Texas. Vision 27 will unite more than 1,500 physical operations leaders from the world's largest organisations to explore how AI can help their organisations be safer and reach their business goals faster.

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Motive Vision 27 will explore how AI can make physical operations safer and more productive.

Over three days, attendees will get hands-on experience with the latest AI innovations that are reshaping how organisations operate and grow. They will connect with peers, hear real-world success stories, and gain actionable strategies to tackle their most complex operational challenges.

"Vision 27 brings leaders together to try, test, and shape the AI defining the next era of physical operations," said Thomas Hansen, president, go-to-market at Motive. "Attendees will discover how to use AI to make their work safer and more productive and will leave with the tools and insights to protect drivers, reduce manual work, and drive better performance every day."

Through dynamic keynotes, expert-led breakout sessions, customer success stories, and live product demonstrations, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Experience New AI Firsthand: Get a first look at Motive's newest AI-powered innovations through an expanded hands-on product experience with more demo stations and expert-led sessions. Discover how to harness the power of AI to surface insights, take action, and achieve goals faster.

Get a first look at Motive's newest AI-powered innovations through an expanded hands-on product experience with more demo stations and expert-led sessions. Discover how to harness the power of AI to surface insights, take action, and achieve goals faster. Hear from Industry Leaders: Learn from executives at leading enterprises as they share breakthrough strategies, lessons from the field, and real-world results from putting AI to work.

Learn from executives at leading enterprises as they share breakthrough strategies, lessons from the field, and real-world results from putting AI to work. Build a Safer Operation: Build a world-class, AI-powered safety programme at the Safety Leader Bootcamp and leave with the strategies and tools to protect drivers, prevent accidents, and lower risk.

Build a world-class, AI-powered safety programme at the Safety Leader Bootcamp and leave with the strategies and tools to protect drivers, prevent accidents, and lower risk. Shape What Comes Next: Join Motive's most senior customer executives and Motive leadership at the invitation-only Executive Summit to explore what's next and share direct feedback that shapes the product roadmap.

Join Motive's most senior customer executives and Motive leadership at the invitation-only Executive Summit to explore what's next and share direct feedback that shapes the product roadmap. Discover New Possibilities: Explore the largest partner presence in Vision history and learn new ways to do more with Motive's partners.

Explore the largest partner presence in Vision history and learn new ways to do more with Motive's partners. Learn from Peers: Connect with safety, operations, and finance leaders and trade real-world lessons, with networking built into every break, from industry-themed lunch tables to the opening welcome reception and the signature Innovators Party.

Motive will announce additional speakers, experiences, and entertainment in the coming months.

Don't miss Vision 27! Save £186 by registering before November 30, and join the leaders shaping the future of physical operations.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector. Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

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