The award-winning filmmaker brings a knack for high-octane action, ambitious ideas and a healthy dose of controlled chaos.

1stAveMachine, the director-driven production company known for exceptional craft and inventive ideas, has welcomed British director Kit Lynch-Robinson to its roster. Known for spectacular stunts and a healthy disregard for the ordinary, Kit brings cinematic storytelling, technical ingenuity and irreverent humor to the company.

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Kit Lynch-Robinson, award-winning British director and the newest addition to 1stAveMachine's directorial roster.

From high-performance automotive commercials to premium documentaries and entertainment, Kit makes cars look beautiful, then sends them sideways. He turns ideas that sound ridiculous in a meeting into something extraordinary on screen.

His commercial work includes Porsche's Speed of Light featuring David Guetta and Toyota's The Pitch, alongside projects involving cars and flamingos dropped into a giant bucket for a Super Bowl commercial, farmers turned into a choir for Hawkstone and Kaleb Cooper saving a pint for the FIFA World Cup.

Beyond commercials, Kit has worked on The Grand Tour, Clarkson's Farm, Top Gear and Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. He's built a one-kilometre beach buggy cable car in Namibia, skied three second-hand Jaguars down a mountain and turned a Transit van into a hovercraft. He's also persuaded Hemsworth to walk the plank 1,000 feet above Sydney. Remarkably, Hemsworth still takes his calls.

Combining exceptional filmmaking, comedy and curiosity about people, his work has earned recognition at Cannes Lions, the Clios and other industry awards.

"Kit is one of those rare filmmakers who can take a completely outrageous idea and make it happen, and make it look incredible," said Andrew Geller, Managing Director at 1stAveMachine. "He's endlessly curious, incredibly collaborative and brings an infectious enthusiasm to everything he does. There's a sense of adventure and fun in his work that feels very 1stAveMachine. We're thrilled to have him on board and can't wait to see what we dream up together."

"I've somehow turned my childhood of playing with cars, cameras and blowing things up into a career, and I still get just as excited about it," said Kit Lynch-Robinson. "I love getting talented, creative people together, pushing an idea as far as we can and figuring out how on earth to pull it off. 1stAveMachine shares that curiosity and appetite for doing things differently, and I can't wait to see what kind of trouble we get into together."

About 1stAveMachine

1stAveMachine is a global creative production company representing a diverse roster of directors and creative talent across live action, animation, design and emerging technologies. With a reputation for inventive storytelling and creative experimentation, the company partners with agencies and brands to produce original, visually ambitious work.

For more information, please visit https://www.1stavemachine.com/.

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