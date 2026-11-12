Finastra and Coefficient Markets Bridge Trading and Operations to Accelerate Loan Trade Booking

New integration links EPIC with Finastra Loan IQ, helping dealers reduce manual data entry, improve trade accuracy, and create a more seamless workflow from trade capture through booking

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra and Coefficient Markets today announced a partnership to modernize corporate loan trading workflows. The collaboration links Coefficient's dealer workflow system, EPIC, with Finastra's Loan IQ to automate loan trade capture and booking, improving connectivity between trade and downstream operations.

Why Finastra and Coefficient Markets are partnering - less manual work and more time for trading

As part of the partnership, EPIC will integrate directly with Finastra's Loan IQ Nexus APIs, allowing trades captured in EPIC to flow automatically into Loan IQ for booking. Supporting single-trade, bulk and portfolio trade bookings, EPIC helps create a more efficient process from trade capture through back-office processing.

For trading desks and their counterparties, this means faster trade processing, improved accuracy and less manual data entry, giving teams more time to focus on trading and investment decisions rather than operational administration. The integration also helps improve data consistency across the loan lifecycle and enables dealers to support higher trading volumes and greater market liquidity more efficiently.

Executive perspective: Supporting trading growth with less manual work

"Secondary loan trading activity has grown more than 40% since 2023, and trade counts have grown even faster, yet many dealer workflows still rely on manual processes, spreadsheets and disconnected systems," said Brian Callahan, CEO of Coefficient Markets. "As trading activity has grown, the need to connect the systems used to manage the front-office workflow with the systems used to book those trades has become increasingly important. With this partnership, we're bringing those processes together. EPIC and Loan IQ help eliminate unnecessary re-keying, improve data quality and give dealers a more efficient way to manage growing trading volumes and market complexity."

Robert Downs, Loan IQ Product Head at Finastra, added, "Finastra continues to expand its ecosystem of technology partners to help financial institutions modernize lending operations. By combining Coefficient Markets' dealer workflow capabilities with the power of Loan IQ, we're helping customers create a more connected trading process from capture through booking. The result is reduced manual effort, stronger data integrity and greater operational efficiency."

This collaboration also builds on the partnerships that Finastra and Coefficient Markets have established with S&P Global Market Intelligence across the corporate and syndicated lending ecosystem. Together, these integrations help connect workflows across the trade lifecycle, from trade inception through settlement. Together, Finastra, Coefficient Markets, and S&P are creating a more connected secondary loan trading ecosystem, linking dealer workflows, servicing, and post-trade processes.

About Finastra

Finastra provides the mission-critical software that powers thousands of financial institutions in more than 100 countries - including many of the world's leading banks. Its technology helps financial institutions move money as well as extend and service loans that financial services businesses and consumers rely on every day. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, Finastra combines deep financial services expertise with secure, reliable and scalable technology to help customers modernize operations, accelerate innovation, and grow their businesses in a rapidly evolving industry. Visit Finastra or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

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