Opus Technologies Inc.: Opus Technologies Strengthens its Global Presence with Expansion in the Middle East and Singapore

Opus Technologies Strengthens its Global Presence with Expansion in the Middle East and Singapore

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2026

Strategic expansion brings Opus closer to clients in two key financial hubs, combining deep payments expertise with Domain Native Engineering and AI-powered delivery.

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Technologies, a domain-native engineering partner for the global banking, payments, and fintech ecosystem, today announced the expansion of its presence in Dubai and Singapore, strengthening its reach across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

The expansion reflects Opus' focus on markets where financial institutions are modernizing technology platforms, responding to evolving payment demands, and exploring AI-led innovation. It also builds on Opus' engagement with a leading regional payments processor in the Middle East, extending its work in complex, regulated payments environments.

Dubai and Singapore are strategically important markets for banking and payments, with opportunities shaped by real-time payments, cross-border commerce, digital financial services, and growing investment in AI. A stronger regional presence will enable Opus to engage more closely with banks, payment service providers, and fintechs as they navigate these shifts and translate technology investments into business outcomes.

Bringing domain expertise and AI-powered engineering closer to clients

Opus' Domain Native Engineering (DNE) approach helps enterprises bring products to market faster, streamline operations, and generate greater returns on technology investments. It combines AI-powered engineering with domain ontologies that structure enterprise knowledge and make it reusable as context for AI solutions. By embedding industry, business, and payments context throughout solution development, Opus helps engineering teams accelerate delivery, address complex business challenges, and improve outcomes.

"Dubai and Singapore are important to our global growth strategy because of the pace of change across financial services and the opportunity to work more closely with clients. By strengthening our presence in these markets, we can bring our payments expertise and AI-powered engineering capabilities closer to the challenges our clients are solving," said Srini Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer, Opus Technologies.

Building regional relationships and delivery capabilities

Opus will continue to invest in regional talent, client engagement, delivery capabilities, and ecosystem partnerships aligned with local market and regulatory requirements. These investments will support closer collaboration with clients and partners, while strengthening Opus' ability to deliver domain-led engineering and AI solutions for the banking and payments ecosystem.

"Enterprises need engineering partners that can improve both the speed to market and economics of transformation. Our Domain Native Engineering approach combines AI-powered engineering with reusable enterprise knowledge to help clients accelerate innovation and realize greater value from technology investments," said Prakash Dev, Chief Revenue Officer, Opus Technologies.

Through this expansion, Opus Technologies aims to deepen client relationships, strengthen its regional ecosystem, and help financial institutions across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific modernize platforms, accelerate innovation, and realize greater value from technology investments.

About Opus

Opus is a trusted engineering partner to payment providers, banks, and fintechs navigating change in a real-time, digital-first world.

Our promise is simple: Business Value Acceleration. Realization. Maximization.

We deliver on this promise through the Opus trifecta-a domain-native engineering skillset, a value-creation mindset, and an AI-augmented toolset that drives business agility. From MVP (Minimum Viable Product) to MPT (Maximum Possible Transformation), Opus turns engineering into business advantage.

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