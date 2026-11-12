Mullen Coughlin LLC Welcomes Experienced Litigator Kelly S. Johnson as Partner, Continuing Mullen Coughlin's Nationwide Growth of Litigation Practice Group

DEVON, Pa., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC continues the growth of its Litigation practice by welcoming experienced litigator Kelly S. Johnson as Partner. With more than 25 years of experience handling complex, high-exposure disputes, Kelly brings a unique perspective shaped by roles in private practice and in senior leadership positions within the insurance industry, including oversight of complex first- and third-party cyber and technology claims. At Mullen Coughlin, Kelly will leverage her litigation and claims experience to provide strategic legal counsel and defend organizations against data breach and privacy-related claims, including single-plaintiff, class action, and B2B litigation. Kelly is licensed to practice in Georgia.

On joining Mullen Coughlin, Kelly remarked, "Having been part of the cyber and privacy community for many years, I have long held Mullen Coughlin and its attorneys in the highest regard. I have tremendous respect for the firm's contributions to the development of data breach and privacy legal representation, the exceptional caliber of its attorneys, and its unwavering commitment to clients. I am genuinely thrilled to join a team of professionals I have admired for so long and look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success."

Kelly's decades of legal experience spans private practice, in-house roles with insurance carriers, and in cyber and cyber-related claims leadership. She was previously a Partner at nationwide civil litigation firm where she served as lead defense and coverage counsel in litigation arising from data privacy and security incidents, including high-exposure disputes in U.S. federal and state courts. She previously served as Assistant Vice President, Cyber at a global cyber insurance carrier where she directed a nationwide team managing first- and third-party cyber, technology E&O, and privacy claims. She also served as Head of Claims at a risk management and insurance firm, where she built and led claims operations for cyber and technology lines.

"Kelly brings an exceptional combination of insurance industry insight, sophisticated litigation experience, and deep knowledge of the ever-evolving cyber landscape," said Carolyn Purwin Ryan, Chair of the Litigation practice group. "Her ability to navigate complex legal issues, coupled with her strategic approach to litigation, will add another level of depth to our already outstanding team. We are incredibly excited to welcome her to the team."

"Privacy litigation is at an all-time high, and there is no sign of it slowing down," said Managing Member Jennifer A. Coughlin. "Kelly is an accomplished, seasoned litigator, with decades of practical, real-world experience. She further strengthens our team of litigators, whom are at the forefront of the privacy defense bar, and we are thrilled to have her join Mullen Coughlin."

Kelly received her J.D. cum laude from the University of Georgia School of Law and a B.A. from Emory University. She is a frequent author and speaker on cyber insurance coverage, D&O claim trends, and emerging privacy litigation.

Mullen Coughlin's nationwide litigation team possess deep subject-matter knowledge, industry experience, and insight in data privacy and security class action litigation. The team has successfully managed thousands of third-party litigation and regulatory investigation matters on behalf of organizations of all sizes and across all industry sectors in the United States.

Mullen Coughlin LLC is an international law firm with over 150 attorneys solely dedicated to counseling organizations with pre-incident Advisory Compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security Incident Response; and third-party Regulatory Investigation and Litigation Defense. For more information, visit www.mullen.law.

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