ROLLER Accelerates the Shift to AI-Powered Venue Operations for the Attractions Industry

New technology helps attraction operators unlock greater productivity and drive more efficient growth by eliminating repetitive work, capturing more demand, and bringing more guests back.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, today announced major advancements in AI and automation designed to help attraction operators transform how they run their businesses. At the center of this vision is the introduction of ROLLER Workflows, alongside significant enhancements to Guest Agent, Loyalty, and Memberships, and new capabilities for capturing demand through additional sales channels. Together, these innovations help operators eliminate repetitive work, convert demand, and drive repeat visits.

ROLLER Workflows automates repetitive operational tasks using live venue data, from chasing outstanding birthday party payments and booking details to alerting staff when stock runs low, helping operators grow without adding more administrative work for their teams.

Representing a fundamental shift in how attraction venues operate, ROLLER Workflows allows operators to choose from a library of pre-built templates for the tasks venues do most, or create their own workflows, to automatically trigger actions that teams would otherwise have to do manually. Venues can join the waitlist now, with availability coming in 2027.

The announcement comes as attraction operators face pressure to deliver better guest experiences without adding more staff. 56% of attraction guests say a great experience is the main reason they return to a venue, rating it above price, rewards, and convenience, and nearly 8 in 10 guests say team and service quality is a key reason they come back (ROLLER 2026 Pulse Report). But those same teams are chasing payments, responding to inquiries, and managing tasks that pull them away from guests.

"We're at an inflection point for the leisure and attractions industry. AI and automation are creating an entirely new way for operators to run and grow their businesses, and we're committed to enabling them to realize that potential," said Luke Finn, Co-founder and CEO of ROLLER. "Every minute spent on repetitive work is a minute taken away from the guest. Our focus is on making it easier for operators to reclaim that time so they can do what they do best: create incredible experiences."

For venues like Funfields Theme Park, the manual work behind keeping a venue running is a daily reality.

"Running a busy venue means managing countless moving parts, and too much of that work is still manual," said Zac Jansen, Guest Relations Assistant Manager at Funfields Theme Park. "With Workflows, a birthday party booking could automatically trigger staff assignments, notifications and follow-ups, without anyone having to coordinate each step. That kind of automation could save our team hours of administrative work and give us more time to focus on our guests."

Alongside Workflows, ROLLER has expanded automation across its platform to tackle three other major growth challenges for attractions: capturing demand when teams aren't available, bringing more guests back after their first visit, and expanding distribution through new booking channels.

Guest Agent, introduced in May 2026 and now in Early Access, is AI that handles guest inquiries and bookings 24/7 across phone and web. Since 35% of bookings happen after 5 p.m. and 75% of guests are likely to choose another venue if they can't get through (ROLLER 2027 Benchmark Report; ROLLER 2026 Pulse Report), it helps venues capture demand they'd otherwise lose. New capabilities give operators greater control and visibility over Guest Agent, with more configuration options, a dashboard for every conversation, and centralized escalation management across venues.

Expanded Loyalty and Membership capabilities help turn more first-time guests into repeat visitors. Only 13% of guests return, but those repeat visitors drive 27% of revenue (ROLLER 2027 Benchmark Report), making repeat visitation a significant growth opportunity for operators. Loyalty can now be built into waiver check-in and promoted through limited-time offers, while new membership offers, pause, and downgrade options make it easier to acquire and retain members.

Channel Management, now with Reseller Portal, helps venues generate demand by putting their experiences in front of guests wherever they discover and book. Alongside Online Travel Agents (OTAs) like Viator and GetYourGuide, venues can now market and sell through hotels, tour operators, and travel agents on consignment. Every booking flows directly into ROLLER, eliminating the spreadsheets and emails traditionally required to manage reseller relationships.

ROLLER is committed to ensuring every attraction operator has the technology to put automation to work, so their teams can focus on what matters most: delivering great experiences for guests.

Visit the November 2026 Product Launch page to learn more and explore all of the new capabilities.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. The company's all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Loyalty, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, Channel Management, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

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