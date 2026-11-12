Andela Research Finds Only 42% of Organizations Clearly Define AI Fluency by Role

Those that do are significantly more effective at tailoring AI learning solutions to the workforce

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela, the AI-native talent and services platform helping enterprises adopt and deliver AI at scale, today announced its research report, The AI Fluency Gap, which shows that less than half of organizations can clearly define AI fluency at a role level. Those with a clear definition are likely to deliver more effective AI learning solutions.

The research, conducted in collaboration with FT Longitude, the research arm of the Financial Times, surveyed 300 senior business leaders in the US and UK. It found only 60% of companies have a clear, organization-wide definition of AI fluency. But only 42% have gone beyond the base definition to set specific expectations for different roles and functions.

Those with high clarity on AI fluency, the 60%, outperform those with low or no clarity. They are:

38% more likely to offer tailored AI development to individual capability gaps than those without a clear definition of AI fluency (54% versus 39%).

32% more likely to offer role-specific training than those without a clear definition of AI fluency (45% versus 34%).

90% more likely to assess skills gaps before training takes place, in order to tailor it more appropriately, than those without a clear definition of AI fluency (55% versus 29%).

The findings underscore the importance of being clear about what AI fluency means to your business.

"Effective AI assessment systems are designed to support employees' growth," says Carrol Chang, CEO of Andela. "When employees experience measurement without support and coaching, organizations create fear. Companies that can take assessment results and use them to power tailored learning solutions that help employees do their jobs better, will be most successful."

The wider issue

The research highlights barriers that companies face when creating AI fluency across the business.

Employees don't receive the right training: Only 43% of businesses say their employees receive AI training tailored to their specific role. What's more, only half (52%) get the chance to practice AI skills in their own work.





Only 43% of businesses say their employees receive AI training tailored to their specific role. What's more, only half (52%) get the chance to practice AI skills in their own work. Employees worry how AI assessments reflect on them: They're concerned about who has access to the results of AI fluency assessments (46%) and that such tests expose gaps in their knowledge (37%).





They're concerned about who has access to the results of AI fluency assessments (46%) and that such tests expose gaps in their knowledge (37%). Companies can't keep up with AI developments: The biggest barrier companies face to gaining an accurate picture of their employees' AI fluency is that the AI landscape is evolving too quickly for assessment methods to stay current.

"The goal isn't to make everyone an AI expert," says Nicola Lyons, Head of Learning Solutions at Andela. "It's to make people meaningfully better at the work they already do. That requires organizations to define what good AI use looks like for each role, understand where the capability gaps are, and give people the opportunity to build those skills in the context of their real work. Generic training can create awareness, but fluency comes from applying AI to real problems and seeing a measurable improvement in how work gets done."

Andela's full report The AI Fluency Gap can be read here.

About Andela

Andela is the AI adoption and delivery partner for global enterprises, helping organizations realize measurable value from their AI investments. To accelerate adoption, Andela assesses teams' agentic engineering proficiency and develops the skills, judgment, and practices engineers need to work effectively with AI. To deliver AI in production, the company designs, builds, and deploys enterprise-ready AI systems, along with the technology and data foundations required to scale them securely and cost-effectively. Andela is trusted by CIOs and CTOs at global enterprises, including GitHub, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, American Express, and Spotify.

Media Contact:

press@andela.com

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