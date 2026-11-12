How Constellation Brands Is Building the Next Generation of Cultural Partnerships; Modelo Becomes the First-Ever Official Beer of the NCAA

Landmark partnership reflects Constellation's ability to anticipate shifts in consumer behavior and build brands at the center of the passions, communities and experiences shaping cultural conversations

Key News:

Constellation Brands is advancing a consumer-led growth strategy rooted in understanding what drives consumer passions and translating those insights into cultural partnerships that strengthen brand relevance and drive business growth.

rooted in understanding what drives consumer passions and translating those insights into cultural partnerships that strengthen brand relevance and drive business growth. Building on the Modelo Brand's established connection with sport's fandom culture, the brand becomes the first-ever Official Beer of the NCAA, securing exclusive category rights across more than 90 men's and women's college championships and a year-round platform to connect with fans.

securing exclusive category rights across more than 90 men's and women's college championships and a year-round platform to connect with fans. The partnership places Modelo at the center of one of the country's most powerful 21+ fan communities through national retail programming, championship experiences, local-market activations and exclusive NCAA partner media integrations.

through national retail programming, championship experiences, local-market activations and exclusive NCAA partner media integrations. March Madness will anchor the platform, with Modelo increasing its college basketball investment by 65% year over year and debuting its first advertising campaign created specifically for the tournaments.





CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands announced today that Modelo, the No. 1 beer in the U.S. by dollar sales¹, will become the first-ever Official Beer Partner of the NCAA. The partnership advances a portfolio-wide strategy that identifies consumer behavior and places Constellation's brands at the center of the passions, communities and experiences shaping cultural conversations.

The NCAA agreement is the latest expression of that broader approach to go beyond traditional sponsorships to actively celebrate and contribute to the passions and experiences that bring consumers together, deepen those relationships and drive sustainable growth across the organization. For Modelo, this agreement creates a powerful year-round college sports platform spanning more than 90 men's and women's championships to create connectivity and community, with March Madness at its center and additional marquee moments including the College World Series and Frozen Four.

The partnership builds on the Modelo brand's established position across college sports. The brand is entering its sixth year as the Official Beer Sponsor of the CFP, has expanded its roster of NCAA partner schools to 28 and increased college football media investment 18% year over year this season through high profile media partnerships.

"Across our sports investments, we start with the fans - what they're passionate about, where they're spending their time, and where our brands can authentically add to that experience," said Mallika Monteiro, Constellation Brands' executive vice president and managing director of beer brands. "Few things inspire the pride, dedication and Fighting Spirit quite like we see in college sports fans, and Modelo has spent years building a presence alongside them at the biggest moments. Becoming the NCAA's first-ever Official Beer gives us the chance to take that commitment even further, finding new ways to celebrate their passion, reward their dedication and build deeper consumer relationships that ultimately drive growth across our business."

"Partnering with Modelo creates new revenue opportunities that support NCAA Championships and help strengthen the athletic departments of more than 1,100 NCAA member schools," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. "These investments help expand opportunities across college sports while enhancing the championship experiences that inspire and engage fans nationwide."

Building a Bigger Platform for College Sports Fans

Modelo will activate the partnership throughout the college sports calendar, for those of legal drinking age, from championship venues to fans' home markets. March Madness will be the platform's centerpiece, supported by the brand's first tournament-specific advertising campaign across national broadcast, digital, social and retail channels.

The March Madness program will include exclusive NCAA partner integrations across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, nationwide retail programming using official tournament marks and consumer promotions featuring NCAA prizing. Modelo will also activate at select NCAA championships and in priority markets throughout the year.

Modelo will unveil additional details about its NCAA partnership and consumer activations throughout the season, including plans around March Madness and other major NCAA Championships. Fans can follow @ModeloUSA on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook and visit ModeloUSA.com to stay informed on the latest news from the brand.

The NCAA partnership also includes exclusive ready-to-drink sponsorship rights, which Constellation Brands plans to leverage to build momentum and fan engagement for SpikedAde, the spirit-based RTD brand it acquired in October.

Constellation Brands is committed to creating brands people love while fostering a culture of safe and responsible enjoyment that brings people together. We prioritize responsible consumption by enhancing education, collaborating with industry partners, promoting and developing products that support moderation, and upholding strict standards in all our marketing practices. The NCAA is also committed to supporting responsible, legal alcohol use among those 21 and over.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), a leading U.S.-based company, is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Every day, people reach for brands from our high-end, imported beer portfolio anchored by the iconic Corona Extra and Modelo Especial, a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, and favorites like Pacifico, and Victoria; our exceptional wine brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, Schrader Cellars, and Lingua Franca; and our craft spirits brands such as Mi CAMPO Tequila and High West Whiskey.

As an agriculture-based company, we strive to operate in a way that is sustainable and responsible. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and we focus on serving as good stewards of the environment, investing in our communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. We believe these aspirations in support of our longer-term business strategy allow us to contribute to a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Modelo

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

About the NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association provides a world-class athletics and academic experience that fosters lifelong well-being for more than 520,000 student-athletes annually. The NCAA stages 94 championships across three divisions, and its 1,100 member schools provide nearly $4 billion in athletics scholarships every year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more.

1Circana, 10/4/26 L52W

Media Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

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